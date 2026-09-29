Real estate success is about creating life, not just buildings, says Emaar founder

Real estate developers need to look beyond iconic buildings and focus on creating communities where people can live, connect and build everyday experiences, according to Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties.

Speaking during a conversation titled The Life Between the Dynamics, Alabbar said a development's success should not be measured simply by whether buildings are completed and occupied, but by the life created around them.

“A business is how to create life,” he said, comparing the role of a developer to that of a conductor bringing different instruments together to create a harmonious result.

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Alabbar said landmarks remain important because they can become symbols through which people recognize and connect with a city.

“I think a lot of cities are beautiful, but they are recognised by something big, gorgeous, that people can get together and somehow associate their cities,” he said.

However, he stressed that iconic architecture is only one part of creating a successful destination. The spaces between buildings, including public areas, retail, entertainment and community facilities, play an equally important role in determining how people experience a place.

Developing Al Ain while preserving its identity

Asked about the difference between building a new community from scratch and developing in a city such as Al Ain, which already has a strong cultural and natural identity, Alabbar said developers need to understand and respect what is already there.

He said the approach should begin with listening to the local community and understanding the place's character before introducing new developments.

“You listen to the community,” Alabbar said, stressing the importance of considering local perspectives when developing a destination.

He said this becomes particularly important when working in established cities, where developers are not starting with a blank canvas and must consider the culture, character and existing identity of the area.

Alabbar also highlighted the importance of activating spaces and creating experiences around a development rather than waiting for construction to be completed before bringing a community to life.

He described an approach in which areas are cleaned up and opened to the public before major development is completed, with spaces introduced for walking, running, children’s activities, food and other community experiences.

The objective, he said, is to let people experience what a community could become at an early stage.

Alabbar said art, music, food and public activities are among the elements that can help transform a development from a collection of buildings into a place where people want to spend time.

Balancing commercial returns and community needs

For developers, this requires balancing commercial responsibilities with the wider impact of projects on communities.

Alabbar acknowledged that shareholders expect returns, but said developers must also consider the long-term value created for residents and the surrounding community.

“You have to really have a heart for it and then take care of them,” he said, referring to the need to look after communities alongside commercial considerations.

He said maintaining developments and respecting the surrounding environment should remain part of that responsibility.

Technology should improve liveability

Technology, meanwhile, should be used as a tool to improve people’s lives rather than adopted simply for technological advancement.

“I want it to really enhance our performance, to make it more efficient,” he said.

Alabbar highlighted technology's potential to address practical challenges in areas such as water and air-conditioning, saying future developments could increasingly use technology to reuse resources and reduce waste.

He also pointed to the growing role of artificial intelligence in planning and design, saying technological advances are significantly reducing the time needed for some development processes.

Processes that once took weeks can now be completed in hours, he said, allowing developers to explore and visualise designs much faster.

Looking ahead, Alabbar said technology will continue to change how communities are planned and managed, but the fundamental purpose of development will remain centered on people.