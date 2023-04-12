Ravi Menon appointed as co-chairman of Sobha Realty

He served for 20 years at Sobha’s India unit

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 4:14 PM

Sobha Realty has appointed Ravi Menon as co-chairman of the organisation. He will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the several companies under the Sobha group, alongside his father PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Realty. After his 20-year stint at Sobha India, Ravi Menon is set to join at the helm of Sobha Realty, Dubai with an aim to boost the ongoing developments of the company.

A civil engineering graduate from Purdue University, USA, Ravi joined Sobha India as Director in June 2004. Since then, he has been instrumental in the development of the organisation and defining its success path. Subsequently, he was appointed vice chairman of Sobha India in January 2006, following which he was appointed chairman of Sobha India in 2012.

He has been in the leadership team of Sobha India for nearly 20 years, and during the time, his vision and tenacity enabled the business to diversify its product lines and expand its horizons.

Ravi Menon said: “The real estate market in Dubai is proving to be a key attraction for investors from across the globe, and we are certain that we can continue to transform the sector by setting higher benchmarks in the premium real estate segment. At a time when the real estate is witnessing an exponential growth, I am committed to advancing the company’s growth trajectory, and will be dedicated to upholding the core values of Sobha Realty.”