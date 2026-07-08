Ras Al Khaimah to add 25,600 new homes by 2030, apartments lead the way

Ras Al Khaimah is set to introduce 25,600 new residential units between now and 2030, with apartments accounting for 97 per cent of future supply, property consultancy Cavendish Maxwell said.

More than 40 per cent of those units over the next four years will be delivered by RAK Properties, Al Hamra Real Estate and Ellington Properties, with ALDAR, BNW Developments and Source of Fate Properties also among the key developers.

In Q1 of this year, the emirate saw 170 homes delivered, with another 1,700 set to enter the market during the remainder of the year. RAK is expected to see a further 23,900 homes delivered by the end of the decade, the consultancy report said.

The busiest year for deliveries is 2029, with 9,100 set for handover, the report predicts.

Growing population, growing demand

The northern emirate, with its stunning mountain landscape connecting with Oman’s Hajar range, has in recent years been rapidly developing. Its growing population, currently standing at 450,000 and projected to reach 650,000 by 2030, combined with multi-billion-dirham foreign direct investments (FDIs), and increasing business licences, is fuelling the demand for real estate in the emirate, Cavendish Maxwell said.

Between October 2025 and March 2026, RAK’s residential property sales prices rose almost 5 per cent for apartments and nearly 4 per cent for villas. Rental rates climbed more than 6 per cent for apartments and 5 per cent for villas.

The off-plan market accounted for 85 per cent of the transactions in 2025, contributing around Dh11.2 billion in sales. RAK’s overall residential market recorded Dh12.4 billion in sales across 6,600 transactions.

Rental rates have also risen in the emirate, jumping 8.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year. It also rose 5.3 per cent between October 2025 and March 2026.

Rapidly developing infrastructure

Key infrastructure projects in the emirate include upgrades to the E11 Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road and the E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which are expected to significantly cut journey times between RAK and Dubai by 45 per cent.

RAK International Airport, which is targeting 3 million annual passengers by 2028, is expanding with a 30,000 square metre passenger terminal, a VVIP terminal and an 8,000 sqm hangar, while Saqr Port’s upcoming deep-water, multi-purpose facility is designed to accommodate Capesize vessels, which stretch up to 290 metres and can carry up to 400,000 tons of bulk cargo.

“RAK is undergoing major infrastructure investment in roads, aviation and maritime, strengthening regional connectivity and supporting the emirate’s 2030 economic diversification and competitiveness goals,” Yousir Habib, Associate Director at Cavendish Maxwell Ras Al Khaimah, said.

“As a result, the residential real estate sector secured Dh12.3 billion worth of sales across 6,600 transactions last year, when sales prices and rental rates jumped considerably. The market is now undergoing a sustained period of new supply.”