Ras Al Khaimah rents continue to rise as villas gain popularity among families

Ras Al Khaimah’s rental market is becoming more complex, with rent increases now influenced by location, property type, and evolving tenant-landlord relationships, according to property experts.

Residential rents in the emirate grew in the second quarter of 2026, with villa rents rising by up to 8 percent and apartment rents also increasing. Analysts note that growth is now more selective following several years of strong appreciation.

Ali Siddiqui, Research Manager at Cavendish Maxwell, said residential rental rates in Ras Al Khaimah recorded positive annual growth across both segments in Q2 2026.

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“Villa rents increased by 8 per cent year-on-year, remaining broadly stable on a quarterly basis, while apartment rents rose 7.1 per cent year-on-year, although average rents declined marginally by 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter,” he said.

Siddiqui said the narrowing gap between asking and transacted rents suggests a shift in negotiating dynamics between landlords and tenants, although it remains too early to determine whether the recent moderation signals a longer-term stabilisation trend.

“Seasonal factors and reporting lags can influence quarterly rental performance, and a single quarter does not establish a longer-term trend,” he said, adding that the second half of 2026 would provide a clearer indication of whether the slowdown is temporary or part of a broader market adjustment.

However, other market indicators point to continued upward pressure on rents.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said average apartment asking rents in Ras Al Khaimah increased by 14.3 per cent year-on-year, while villa asking rents rose by 16.1 per cent over the same period.

He said rental growth was becoming increasingly differentiated, with established family communities and emerging residential areas outperforming, while mature waterfront destinations were seeing a more measured pace of growth after strong gains in recent years.

Growth concentrated in family communities

Rental performance has varied significantly across Ras Al Khaimah’s communities, with areas offering family housing, connectivity and established amenities recording stronger demand.

According to Cavendish Maxwell, communities including Al Dhait, Khuzam and Al Nakheel continued to record positive rental growth on both quarterly and annual bases.

Springfield Properties said Khuzam recorded the highest annual apartment rental growth at 41 per cent, followed by Al Dhait at 30.9 per cent, Al Nakheel at 25.3 per cent and Al Jazirah Al Hamra at 17.6 per cent.

In the villa segment, Al Dhait recorded the strongest growth at 25.2 per cent, followed by Al Hamra Village at 16.8 per cent.

“Rather than being concentrated in a single location, rental growth is becoming more evenly distributed across the emirate, reflecting the continued expansion and maturity of Ras Al Khaimah’s residential market,” Syed said.

Population growth, tourism and investment support demand

Experts said Ras Al Khaimah’s rental growth has been supported by broader economic and demographic trends, including population growth, expanding employment opportunities and increasing investment activity.

Siddiqui said the emirate’s growing tourism and hospitality sectors, alongside infrastructure development, have strengthened its appeal and attracted new residents, supporting demand across both apartments and villas.

Villa demand has been particularly resilient, he said, driven by families and longer-term residents seeking larger homes.

Syed said continued business expansion, employment growth and tourism activity were bringing more residents to the emirate, while new housing supply remains relatively limited in the near term.

He highlighted growth in Ras Al Khaimah’s business ecosystem and tourism sector as key drivers of demand, alongside major investments such as the Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort.

Demand has increasingly favoured larger homes, with townhouses recording the strongest rental performance, with asking rents increasing 27 per cent year-on-year. Within apartments, two-bedroom units recorded a 23 per cent increase, while three-bedroom apartments rose 15.8 per cent.

In the villa market, three-bedroom homes increased 18.8 per cent, while five-bedroom villas recorded growth of 14.3 per cent, according to Springfield Properties.

Rental growth expected to moderate

Looking ahead, analysts expect rents to continue rising over the next 12 months, although at a slower, more sustainable pace than in recent years.

Siddiqui said rental performance would likely diverge across locations, with communities offering stronger lifestyle amenities, connectivity and established infrastructure expected to remain more resilient.

“The rate of increases is slowing across some segments and communities,” he said, adding that more data would be needed to determine whether the current trend represents a temporary pause or the beginning of broader stabilisation.

Syed said the market outlook remained positive, supported by population growth, employment creation, tourism expansion and continued investment.

“While new residential supply is expected to increase progressively, much of the development pipeline will be delivered over the remainder of the decade, meaning near-term supply is likely to remain relatively constrained,” he said.

He added that well-established communities offering strong connectivity, lifestyle amenities, and larger family homes were expected to continue to show resilient rental performance.