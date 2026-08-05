RAK retail property prices soar up to 348% as commercial market expands

Average retail property prices in key Ras Al Khaimah locations recorded sharp annual increases during the first half of 2026, led by Al Marjan Island and RAK Central, according to data from Property Finder.

The average price of retail properties on Al Marjan Island reached Dh19.7 million, up 348 per cent from Dh4.4 million in the first half of 2025.

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RAK Central recorded a 254 per cent increase to an average of Dh11.9 million, while retail property prices in Al Hamra Village rose 44 per cent to Dh2.4 million.

The figures point to growing investor interest in Ras Al Khaimah’s commercial property market as the emirate expands its tourism, residential and business infrastructure.

Retail rents rise across RAK

Average retail rents in Mina Al Arab increased 109.9 per cent year-on-year to Dh187,490, while Al Qusaidat recorded an 83.3 per cent rise to Dh58,528.

Retail rents on Al Marjan Island grew by a more moderate 5.8 per cent to Dh181,564.

In the office market, average rents in Al Seer more than doubled to Dh61,211, while the Corniche area recorded a 15.6 per cent increase to Dh155,058.

Julfar office sale prices rose 3.9 per cent to an average of Dh613,800, while Al Marjan Island office prices averaged Dh8.6 million.

Dubai office rents maintain growth

Dubai’s commercial property market also recorded strong annual rental growth in several leading business districts.

Average office rents in Jumeirah Lakes Towers increased 30.6 per cent to Dh475,870 during the first half, while Deira recorded a 23.4 per cent rise to Dh64,391.

Sheikh Zayed Road office rents increased 14.5 per cent to Dh578,394, while Business Bay rose 11.4 per cent to Dh421,041.

Among retail locations, Deira recorded the strongest increase, with average rents rising 61.5 per cent to Dh643,855. Jumeirah Village Circle retail rents increased 33.4 per cent to Dh511,536, while Arjan rose 19.3 per cent to Dh422,612.

Dubai’s office sales market also recorded increases across several districts. Property Finder’s figures showed average first-half sale prices of about Dh10.6 million in Business Bay, Dh6 million in Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Dh2.45 million in Jumeirah Village Circle.

The data, however, showed varying performance between the first and second quarters, reflecting differences in property size, quality and the composition of listings in each location.

Growth across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah locations

In Abu Dhabi, average retail rents in Khalifa City increased 17.1 per cent to Dh665,200, while Al Raha Beach recorded an 8.5 per cent rise to about Dh317,449.

Al Reem Island office rents increased 7.4 per cent to Dh570,030, while average retail sale prices at Al Raha Beach rose 11.5 per cent to Dh5.2 million.

Average office sale prices on Al Reem Island increased 28 per cent to Dh3.8 million, according to the data.

Sharjah also recorded strong rental growth in selected commercial locations. Average office rents in Al Majaz rose 64.4 per cent to Dh121,627, while Sharjah Industrial Area recorded an increase of 57.3 per cent to Dh61,262.

Office rents in Al Qasimia increased 41.3 per cent to Dh122,765, while retail rents in Muwaileh rose 42.3 per cent to Dh88,796.

The figures also showed declines in some areas, underscoring the varied performance of the commercial property market across different asset types and locations.