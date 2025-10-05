RAK realty soars nearly 9-fold as investor confidence deepens

Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate sector has entered a new phase of maturity, with total property transactions surging by more than 855 per cent between the first quarters of 2017 and 2025, signalling the emirate’s growing prominence as one of the UAE’s most dynamic investment destinations.

According to data from the Ras Al Khaimah Statistics Centre, based on figures from the municipality, property transactions reached Dh13.06 billion in Q1 2025, compared to Dh1.36 billion in the same period eight years ago. The unprecedented expansion reflects the emirate’s evolution from a small, speculative market to a robust, finance-backed, and end-user-driven property ecosystem.

Industry analysts attribute this sustained growth to Ras Al Khaimah’s well-balanced economic diversification strategy, world-class infrastructure development, and its rising appeal among both international investors and long-term residents seeking affordability and value for money. The emirate’s coastal lifestyle, combined with investor-friendly regulations, has helped it emerge as an attractive alternative to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, particularly for those looking for sustainable long-term returns.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, said the growth has been “transformational,” marking the emirate’s shift from short-term speculation to long-term ownership. “A nearly ninefold increase in real estate activity reflects a market that has moved far beyond speculation. Buyers and investors today are looking for stability, infrastructure, and long-term value—and they’re finding that in Ras Al Khaimah,” he said.

“At Major Developments, we’re committed to delivering distinctive, high-quality projects that offer lifestyle quality, investment resilience, and financing accessibility.”

Mortgage transactions now account for the largest share of total property activity, indicating a decisive shift toward structured financing and end-user commitment rather than short-term flipping. This signals deeper confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term economic trajectory, supported by steady job creation, tourism expansion, and a robust regulatory environment that encourages transparency and ease of ownership.

Experts note that mega projects such as the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort — the first casino-linked development in the region — have significantly boosted global investor interest, placing Ras Al Khaimah on the radar of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The emirate’s ongoing industrial diversification, hospitality boom, and infrastructure upgrades, including new road networks and planned luxury waterfront communities, continue to reinforce its growth trajectory.

With mortgage-backed investments rising and new developments catering to both residents and investors, Ras Al Khaimah’s property market is evolving into a symbol of stability and confidence — an indicator that the northern emirate is well on its way to becoming a long-term real estate powerhouse within the UAE.