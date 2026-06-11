Property prices in Dubai’s six communities have doubled in 5 years

Buyers who entered Dubai's property market during the post-Covid recovery period in 2021 have seen their investments grow by up to 153 per cent, according to new data from property portal Bayut.

The analysis compares average advertised sale prices per square foot in May 2021 and April 2026 using its proprietary Price Index. It found that values across key Dubai communities rose between 41 per cent and 153 per cent over five years. This shows the wealth created for buyers who acted during a period of market uncertainty.

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Jumeirah Islands leads the pack

Among the communities tracked, Jumeirah Islands recorded the highest growth, with advertised prices climbing Dh1,523 per sqft in May 2021 to Dh3,844 per sqft in April 2026, registering an increase of 153 per cent. Jumeirah Golf Estates followed closely at 119 per cent, with prices rising from Dh1,174 to Dh2,567 per sqft, while JLT posted a 115 per cent gain, rising from Dh943 to Dh2,021 per sqft.

Established villa and family-friendly communities also delivered substantial returns. The Meadows recorded 110 per cent growth, The Springs rose 109 per cent, and Jumeirah Park climbed 106 per cent from Dh1,076 to Dh2,214 per sqft. Arabian Ranches followed with a 95 per cent increase. This reinforces the enduring appeal of well-established residential communities among end-users and long-term buyers.

Growth was also evident in newer and infrastructure-led destinations. Dubai South posted a 92 per cent increase, reflecting continued investor confidence in future-oriented locations.

Dubai Hills Estate rose 87 per cent, affirming its standing as one of the emirate’s most sought-after master-planned communities, while Jumeirah Village Circle recorded an 84 per cent gain, rising from Dh827 to Dh1,521 per sqft.

"Looking back at May 2021, the market was still recovering from the impact of Covid-19, and many buyers were understandably cautious. However, those who entered the market at that time have seen significant gains across several of Dubai’s most established and emerging communities," said Fibha Ahmed, vice president of sales at Bayut.

Hubs that hold strong

Bayut data showed that premium communities with high-profile addresses and lifestyle appeal also posted meaningful gains. Palm Jumeirah saw advertised prices rise 83 per cent, from AED 2,452 to AED 4,471 per sqft, while Business Bay grew 78 per cent. Dubai Marina recorded a 67 per cent increase, with Downtown Dubai rising 64 per cent.

Bayut said the findings come at a time when some buyers have adopted a more cautious stance amid regional uncertainty. However, data from previous cycles shows such periods also created entry opportunities for buyers grounded in fundamentals.

“Dubai’s property market has repeatedly shown its ability to recover, recalibrate and move forward with strength. What matters in moments like these is not reacting emotionally, but using the right information to identify where genuine value exists,” added Fibha Ahmed.

Looking ahead, analysts have flagged potential supply pressures, with about 180,000 new units expected to enter the Dubai market between 2026 and 2028. Moody’s Ratings projects a modest softening in apartment prices as a result. However, industry analysts broadly view the market as transitioning to a more sustainable growth phase rather than a structural decline.