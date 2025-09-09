Permira, Blackstone inject $525 million into Property Finder amid UAE real estate boom

Global private equity giants Permira and Blackstone Growth have jointly invested $525 million into Property Finder, the UAE’s largest online real estate platform, in a move that underscores growing international confidence in the Gulf’s rapidly digitising property sector.

The investment, which represents a meaningful minority stake, also includes continued backing from General Atlantic, a long-time investor in Property Finder since 2018. The deal marks Permira’s first foray into the Middle East, following the opening of its Dubai office earlier this year, and is one of the largest private equity inflows into a digital company in the region.

Founded in 2007, Property Finder has grown into a cornerstone of the UAE’s real estate ecosystem, competing with platforms like Bayut and Dubizzle. The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, and to enhance its AI-powered tools that streamline property search and transactions.

“This partnership represents a defining moment in our journey,” said Michael Lahyani, CEO and Founder of Property Finder. “With Permira and Blackstone joining General Atlantic, we are accelerating our mission to reshape real estate across the region through technology and innovation.”

The investment comes at a time when the UAE real estate market is experiencing record-breaking growth.

The total value of real estate transactions in Dubai in the first half of 2025 reached approximately Dh431 billion, a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Gross rental yields reached 6.7 per cent, with villas outperforming apartments in both price and demand. In Q2 2025, Dubai recorded 53,252 transactions worth Dh184.3 billion, a 49 per cent increase in value year-on-year. Off-plan sales hit an all-time high, driven by flexible payment plans and investor confidence. Ready property sales also soared, with a 62 per cent jump in value, reflecting a shift from renting to owning amid rising rents.

The UAE’s largest market, Dubai, is now valued at approximately $160 billion, and is projected to grow by 13 per cent over the next five years.

Property Finder’s expansion strategy aligns with broader regional trends. Both Saudi Arabia and Egypt are witnessing urban growth and infrastructure investment, creating fertile ground for digital platforms. The company also faces increasing competition from Bayut, which is reportedly exploring an IPO.

Permira and Blackstone bring deep experience in online classifieds, having previously invested in Adevinta ASA, one of the world’s largest classifieds platforms. Their entry into the Mena region signals a broader trend of Western capital flowing into Gulf tech ventures, often in partnership with sovereign wealth funds.

While the UAE’s property market is booming, it’s not without challenges. Rising rents and widening inequality have sparked concerns among residents. Critics argue that international capital inflows, while beneficial for developers, may exacerbate affordability issues for middle-income tenants.

Still, analysts say the digitisation of real estate — through platforms like Property Finder — is helping to increase transparency, streamline transactions, and modernise a historically opaque sector.

Looking Ahead

With this investment, Property Finder is poised to solidify its leadership in the Mena property-tech space. The backing of three global investment powerhouses gives the company the financial muscle and strategic expertise to scale across borders and innovate further.

As Dubai continues to position itself as a global hub for finance and technology, the deal also reflects the emirate’s success in attracting long-term institutional capital — even amid global economic uncertainty.