Penthouses lead Dubai’s ultra-luxury property market

Penthouses now account for one in five homes listed in Dubai for sale above Dh50 million—significantly outpacing villas and duplexes at the same elite price level, according to the latest research released on Monday.

The research data underscores a striking shift in buying preferences among the world’s wealthiest, with sky-high living now defining Dubai’s luxury narrative.

According to eXp Dubai’s analysis of current listings across the emirate, Dubai’s property market is home to a vibrant luxury segment. Around 5.9 per cent of all homes for sale are priced between Dh10 million and Dh25 million, 1.9 per cent are between Dh25 million and Dh50 million, and 1.1 per cent exceed Dh50 million.

These figures highlight the city’s depth of high-value real estate offerings—a market that has not only matured but continues to expand even as global economic headwinds challenge other luxury hubs.

When breaking down the data by property type, penthouses, villas, and duplexes all feature prominently in the Dh10 million to Dh25 million range, accounting for 33.6 per cent, 29 per cent, and 20.6 per cent of their respective listings. However, as prices rise beyond Dh25 million, penthouses clearly take the lead.

In the Dh25 million to Dh50 million bracket, penthouses represent 20.1 per cent of listings, compared to just 9.5 per cent for villas and 7.7 per cent for duplexes.

At the very top of the market—homes listed above Dh50 million—the dominance of penthouses is even more pronounced. Nearly one in five listings (19.6 per cent) is a penthouse, while villas and duplexes lag behind at 4.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively. The data shows the growing appeal of penthouse as Dubai’s ultimate “trophy asset”—a property type that combines luxury, exclusivity, and location in one aspirational package.

“Dubai’s luxury property market continues to evolve, and nowhere is this more evident than in the penthouse sector,” said Dounia Fadi, managing director of eXp Dubai. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen record-breaking sales at the top end of the market, and buyers—both domestic and international—are increasingly drawn to properties that combine exclusivity, privacy, and skyline views with hotel-style amenities.”

Fadi noted that while villas remain a cornerstone of Dubai’s real estate landscape, penthouses have emerged as a defining emblem of contemporary prestige. “The penthouse has become a statement of architectural ambition and a reflection of Dubai’s global lifestyle appeal,” she added. “High-net-worth individuals want more than just space; they want experiences—private pools, panoramic views, and access to concierge-style services within the city’s most iconic developments.”

Market analysts agree that the surge in demand for penthouses reflects both emotional and financial motivations.

“Owning a penthouse in Dubai is no longer just about real estate—it’s about identity,” said Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, chairman of Condor Developers, a luxury property builder. “It signals global sophistication, access to the best views, and an unmatched sense of privacy. In a city where skyline living defines the urban experience, the penthouse is the new beachfront villa.”

Sivaprasad added that Dubai’s ongoing transformation into a financial and cultural hub continues to attract ultra-wealthy investors from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, many of whom see the city as a long-term lifestyle destination. “With flexible residency rules, tax advantages, and world-class architecture, Dubai has created an ecosystem where luxury living is not just attainable but aspirational,” Sivaprasad said.

Developers have taken note of this trend, increasingly designing high-rise projects that prioritise expansive penthouse offerings, often spanning multiple floors and featuring bespoke interiors by international designers. Industry observers predict that this focus on vertical luxury will continue as land scarcity in prime neighbourhoods pushes developers skyward.

“Ten years ago, the villa was the dream. Today, the penthouse is the statement,” said property analyst Jayakrishnan Bhaskar, director of Ozon Marketing Management. “It represents freedom, sophistication, and connection to the pulse of the city. For global elites, Dubai’s skyline isn’t just a view—it’s part of the brand they buy into.”

Data for the research was sourced from Property Finder in October 2025 and reflects the proportion of total active listings across Dubai within the Dh10 million–25 million, Dh25 million–50 million, and above Dh50 million price ranges.

The findings reaffirm what the skyline already suggests: in the race for prestige and privacy, penthouses have climbed decisively to the top, added Bhaskar.