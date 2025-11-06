Pantheon joins hands with India’s NBCC for Dh3 billion UAE real estate push

UAE-based Pantheon Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) Ltd., a Government of India Navratna enterprise, to collaborate on high-quality residential, hospitality, and mixed-use projects across the UAE.

NBCC, which manages a project portfolio exceeding Dh50 billion, will bring over six decades of engineering and infrastructure experience to the partnership.

Kalpesh Kinarivala, Founder of Pantheon Development, said the collaboration will support Pantheon’s Dh3 billion expansion pipeline in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

"Partnering with a global powerhouse like NBCC aligns with our mission to expand Pantheon’s Dh3 billion pipeline across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah,” Kinarivala said. “This collaboration is about creating developments that endure, built on trust, precision, and purpose.”

He added that the partnership will set the foundation for design-driven communities that combine sustainability and engineering excellence.

The MoU was signed on in the presence of KP Mahadevaswamy, chairman and managing director of NBCC (India) Ltd and senior executives from both organisations.