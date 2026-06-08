Over 3,200 Dubai residents become first-time homeowners in less than a year

The programme, launched in July 2025, has driven residential property transactions surpassing Dh5 billion

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 8 Jun 2026, 12:25 PM
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More than 3,200 people have purchased homes for the first time in Dubai in the past one year, thanks to the First-Time Home Buyer Programme launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The programme, launched in July 2025, has driven residential property transactions surpassing Dh5 billion, underscoring its significant impact on Dubai's real estate market and its role in broadening homeownership access across the city.

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The initiative was designed to lower barriers for first-time buyers navigating one of the world's most dynamic property markets, offering residents a structured pathway to homeownership. The results signal strong uptake among Dubai's growing residential community, with thousands of families and individuals now holding title to their first properties in the UAE.

As many as nine developers have joined the initiative to support new property buyers in Dubai.

Officials from both departments highlighted the programme’s performance as evidence of sustained demand for residential ownership in Dubai, and pointed to the figures as a reflection of the emirate's commitment to inclusive economic growth and long-term residency stability.

The collaboration between the land authority and the tourism and economy body reflects a broader push to position Dubai not only as a global destination, but as a place where residents can put down permanent roots.

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