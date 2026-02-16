OMNIYAT awards main works contract for ENARA as construction enters next phase in Marasi Bay

Dutco appointed main contractor following completion of enabling works, as OMNIYAT’s fully sold-out ultra-luxury commercial tower advances into superstructure phase

OMNIYAT, a leading developer in Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate sector, has announced a major construction milestone for its prestigious commercial development, ENARA by OMNIYAT. Following the completion of enabling works, Dutco has been appointed as the project’s main contractor.

Located in Marasi Bay within the Burj Khalifa District, ENARA is OMNIYAT’s flagship ultra-luxury commercial tower and a cornerstone of the developer’s strategy to redefine premium workspaces in Dubai. Since its launch, the project has received an exceptional market response and is now fully sold out, reflecting strong demand for Prime Grade A office space in one of the city’s most sought-after business destinations.

Enabling works are now complete, with 100 per cent of piling successfully delivered. With the main works contract awarded and mobilisation underway, ENARA continues to progress steadily as construction enters the superstructure phase.

Over the course of 2026, all provisional sum subcontractor packages are scheduled to be awarded. The structure is set to rise to Level 10, while MEP and interior works are expected to advance to Level 5. Façade works are planned to commence later in the year, marking the next significant milestone in bringing the landmark tower to life.

Peter Stephenson, co-managing director of OMNIYAT, said: “ENARA represents a defining moment in our commercial real estate strategy and in the evolution of Marasi Bay as a global business destination. The completion of enabling works and the appointment of Dutco as main contractor mark important milestones in our journey to deliver a world-class commercial tower that reflects OMNIYAT’s commitment to quality, design excellence and long-term value. With ENARA now fully sold out, this next phase of construction reinforces the strong confidence the market has placed in this exceptional development.”

Designed to redefine the corporate environment, ENARA by OMNIYAT combines five-star, hospitality-inspired amenities with sustainable, future-ready design. The tower will offer exclusive single-tenant floorplates, private lift access, landscaped terraces and advanced digital infrastructure. It has already achieved LEED Platinum pre-certification, WiredScore Platinum and SmartScore Platinum, making it the UAE’s first triple-Platinum office building. The project is also targeting WELL Building Standard Platinum certification, underscoring OMNIYAT’s commitment to health and wellbeing.

As part of OMNIYAT’s wider vision for Marasi Bay, ENARA reinforces the district’s transformation into Dubai’s most prestigious ultra-luxury waterfront destination, joining a portfolio of landmark developments including The Lana, VELA and VELA Viento.

With construction progressing on schedule and strong on-site momentum, ENARA by OMNIYAT is on track to become one of Dubai’s most distinguished commercial addresses, setting a new benchmark for Prime Grade A ultra-luxury workspaces in the region.

For more information, visit: www.omniyat.com/