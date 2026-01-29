Oh My Desk: Building a new kind of coworking space and business center in Dubai

In a city known for excess, Oh My Desk is proving that restraint, clarity, and human-centered design can be powerful differentiators

Dubai has never been a city that does things halfway. From architecture to business, ambition here is often expressed through scale, speed, and visibility. Over the past decade, the city has become one of the most attractive destinations in the world for entrepreneurs, startups, and international companies looking to expand across the Middle East and beyond.

Yet as Dubai’s business ecosystem matures, something subtle but important is changing. Companies are no longer impressed by surface-level extravagance alone. What they are increasingly looking for are work environments that are functional, flexible, human, and sustainable over time.

It is precisely within this shift that Oh My Desk has found its place and its momentum.

Oh My Desk is a coworking space and business center in Dubai designed for entrepreneurs, startups, and international companies looking for flexible offices, private workspaces, and a strong professional community.

Founded by entrepreneur Guillaume Rassemi, Oh My Desk is not trying to be the loudest or the most visually extravagant coworking space in Dubai. Instead, it is quietly redefining what a business center in Dubai can be: a place where people feel comfortable, grounded, and genuinely connected to their work and to each other.

From a Personal Need to a Clear Vision

Oh My Desk did not start as a branding exercise or a response to market hype. It started with a personal question.

After years of building and scaling companies, Guillaume Rassemi spent a significant part of his life working from offices that never quite felt right. Some were too rigid, others too cold. Some coworking spaces looked impressive on Instagram but quickly felt exhausting in daily use. Many focused on design as an end in itself, rather than as a tool to support real work. “I realized that most offices were built either to impress visitors or to maximize square meters,” Rassemi explains. “Very few were designed around how people actually live and work every day.”

The idea behind Oh My Desk was simple but demanding: create an office where people feel at home, without losing professionalism; a space that supports growth instead of constraining it.

Choosing Substance Over Spectacle

In a market crowded with visually extreme coworking concepts, Oh My Desk made a conscious decision to step away from trends.

There are no over-designed, theatrical spaces meant to shock or distract. But there are also no sterile, boring offices stripped of personality. Instead, each Oh My Desk location is built around balance: warm materials, natural light, functional layouts, and a sense of calm that allows people to focus.

“We are not here to create extravagant design concepts,” says Rassemi. “But we are absolutely not interested in boring spaces either. Our goal is to create places where you can spend years, not weeks.”

This philosophy resonates particularly well with entrepreneurs and companies seeking stability without rigidity — a key reason why Oh My Desk has become a trusted coworking space in Dubai.

Community as a Daily Reality, Not a Marketing Promise

Perhaps the most misunderstood word in the coworking industry is “community.” It appears everywhere, yet often means very little in practice.

At Oh My Desk, community is treated as an operational priority. Spaces are designed to encourage natural interactions, not forced networking. Events are organised, but participation is organic. Relationships are allowed to develop over time, without pressure. “Community is not something you can fake,” Rassemi explains. “People either feel comfortable talking to each other, or they don’t. Our job is to create the conditions where those conversations happen naturally.”

The result is a network of founders, consultants, creatives, and international teams who genuinely know each other. Many collaborations and business opportunities have emerged informally — one of the strongest indicators that the concept works.

A Business Center in Dubai Designed for Real Growth

Beyond philosophy, Oh My Desk is also built on a pragmatic business model. The company offers a full business center in Dubai solution: private offices, serviced spaces, flexible contracts, and all-inclusive pricing.

Beyond coworking, Oh My Desk has also become a reference for companies looking for private offices in Dubai, offering fully serviced and flexible workspaces adapted to small teams, growing companies, and established businesses.

This model is particularly appealing to companies that are scaling, entering the UAE market, or restructuring their operations. Instead of committing to long-term leases with hidden costs, businesses gain the ability to adapt quickly.

Flexibility, however, does not mean compromise. Offices are fully furnished, secure, and available 24/7. Meeting rooms, shared areas, and support services are integrated seamlessly into daily operations.

Downtown Dubai and Business Bay: Building on Solid Ground

Oh My Desk’s first locations were launched in Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, two districts that carry strong symbolic and practical value.

Downtown Dubai offers prestige, centrality, and visibility — ideal for companies that value image and accessibility. Business Bay, meanwhile, functions as a dense commercial ecosystem, attracting fast-growing companies and international headquarters.

Rather than expanding rapidly across secondary areas, Oh My Desk chose to establish credibility first. This disciplined approach has played a key role in building trust among members and partners.

Today, Oh My Desk is recognised as a coworking space in Downtown Dubai and a business center in Business Bay, two locations that attract companies seeking both visibility and operational efficiency.

The Founders: Strategy and Design in Balance

Oh My Desk is the result of a complementary partnership. Guillaume Rassemi leads strategy, growth, and operations. His background in entrepreneurship and scaling businesses has shaped a company culture focused on long-term value rather than short-term hype. He remains closely involved in decision-making, from expansion planning to daily operational standards.

As a founder and entrepreneur, Rassemi remains closely involved in the day-to-day life of Oh My Desk, ensuring that strategic vision translates into concrete, high-quality experiences for members.

Alongside him, Amir Mottaghi brings a strong architectural and aesthetic sensibility. His work defines the visual identity of Oh My Desk, ensuring that each space feels coherent, refined, and timeless rather than trendy.

Together, they have created a brand where operational rigor and design quality reinforce each other.

Interview with Guillaume Rassemi

What problem does Oh My Desk really solve for entrepreneurs in Dubai?

Most entrepreneurs don’t need spectacular offices. They need peace of mind. They need flexibility, reliability, and a place where their team feels good. Oh My Desk removes friction so people can focus on building their business.

Why choose Oh My Desk as a coworking space in Dubai?

Because we focus on what really matters to businesses: comfort, flexibility, and trust. Oh My Desk is designed for people who want a coworking space in Dubai that feels professional, human, and sustainable over time.”

Why is ‘feeling at home’ so important in a work environment?

Because work is a huge part of our lives. If your office feels cold or stressful, it affects everything. We want people to feel comfortable, relaxed, and focused — like they belong.”

How do you define community at Oh My Desk?

It’s very simple: people talk to each other. They help each other. It’s not forced. That’s how you know it’s real.

Tell us about Oh My Desk Design District.

This will be our flagship. Oh My Desk Design District will probably be the most beautiful space we’ve ever created. It’s located in Dubai Design District, inside the Gargash Brand Center, one of the most iconic towers in the area.

What makes this project special?

The rooftop. It will be a stunning rooftop with panoramic views, in what I truly believe is the most beautiful and creative district of Dubai. It’s not just an office — it’s a place people will be proud of.

Scaling with Discipline: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the GCC

Oh My Desk’s ambition is clearly structured. The goal is not uncontrolled expansion, but sustainable growth. The roadmap includes ten locations in Dubai, two locations in Abu Dhabi, and expansion across the GCC, starting with Saudi Arabia.

Each new space will only open if it can meet the brand’s standards in terms of comfort, service, and community.

The Quiet Reinvention of the Business Center Model

In a city known for excess, Oh My Desk is proving that restraint, clarity, and human-centered design can be powerful differentiators.

For companies looking for a coworking space or a business center in Dubai that combines flexibility, credibility, and a strong sense of community, Oh My Desk represents a compelling alternative to traditional office models.

By focusing on people rather than spectacle, and on long-term relationships rather than short-term buzz, Oh My Desk is shaping a new narrative for coworking spaces and business centers in Dubai — one that feels sustainable, credible, and deeply aligned with how modern companies actually work.

