Object 1 launches Sky Level 1, expanding its JVC residential portfolio

Inspired by elevated living and celestial design, Sky Level 1 introduces a distinctive architectural identity while expanding Object 1’s JVC pipeline

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Object 1 has officially launched Sky Level 1, a mixed-use residential development in District 11, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), strengthening its presence in one of Dubai’s most active residential communities. Scheduled for completion in Q2 2029, Sky Level 1 will feature 420 one-bedroom residences across 35 residential floors, complemented by dedicated office, retail, parking, amenity and rooftop spaces.

Inspired by elevated living and celestial design, Sky Level 1 introduces a distinctive architectural identity while expanding Object 1’s JVC pipeline. The neighbourhood remains one of Dubai’s most resilient mid-market residential areas, with Bayut’s 2025 Dubai rental market report naming it a top choice for mid-tier apartment rentals and recording an average 8.59 per cent annual increase in apartment transaction rents from 2024. The community continues to attract investors and end users through practical layouts, established family-friendly infrastructure, and strong rental demand.

Sky Level 1 is located two minutes from Circle Mall and within reach of leading schools, retail destinations and lifestyle landmarks, including Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Palm Jumeirah. The development offers residents convenient access to retail, education, leisure and entertainment while preserving JVC’s residential character. Connectivity has also improved significantly following the Roads and Transport Authority’s completion of the Hessa Street upgrade between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, reducing travel times to approximately four minutes and doubling road capacity in both directions for several surrounding communities, including JVC.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: “Sky Level 1 marks our first new project launch of 2026, and we are approaching it with the same discipline that has shaped our delivery this year. In the first half, two of our projects received Building Completion Certificates and several more are preparing for handover. This gives us confidence to continue expanding in JVC, a community where accessibility, rental demand and end-user relevance continue to support long-term value.”

The launch comes as Dubai’s real estate market continues its strong growth trajectory. The emirate recorded Dh252 billion in real estate transactions during the first quarter of 2026, representing a 31 per cent increase compared to the same period last year and reinforcing continued confidence in the residential sector.

Delivering a more digitalised and future-ready living experience than the developer’s previous endeavours, Sky Level 1 integrates smart features into daily residential life. The project’s elevated lifestyle deck features a sky infinity pool, a panoramic sky deck with sun loungers and a Sky Observation Deck equipped with digital telescopes, allowing residents to observe constellations, planets and satellites in real time.

The tower also introduces an AI-powered Smart Wellness Zone, where an intelligent Smart Mirror provides personalised fitness experiences through real-time movement analysis, form correction and interactive workout guidance. Families benefit from dedicated children’s amenities, including a Digital Coloring Wall that transforms children’s drawings into interactive digital experiences.

Scheduled for handover in 2029, Sky Level 1 reflects Object 1’s focus on anticipating how residents will live in the coming years, from smart access and digitalised wellness to amenity spaces designed for everyday life. With its official launch, the project further strengthens the developer’s growing portfolio in JVC while supporting Dubai’s continued residential expansion with more considered, liveable and investment-relevant communities.

To learn more about Sky Level 1 and Object 1’s expanding portfolio of residential developments, visit object-1.com.