  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 11, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 19, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

New community between Dubai, Abu Dhabi to host one of region's largest malls

For ease of travel, the community has both Al Maktoum International Airport and Zayed International Airport within a 50km radius

Published: Sat 11 Oct 2025, 10:09 AM

Top Stories

Dubai's Global Village: 600 drones, skydivers, fireworks to light up Season 30 launch

Dubai's Global Village: 600 drones, skydivers, fireworks to light up Season 30 launch

Watch: Pakistani bikers ride in to bid farewell to ambassador in Abu Dhabi

Watch: Pakistani bikers ride in to bid farewell to ambassador in Abu Dhabi

New Schengen entry-exit system soon; UAE airlines issue advisory

New Schengen entry-exit system soon; UAE airlines issue advisory

A fifty-million sq ft community is set to be developed between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, featuring residences, luxury hotels, universities, schools, and one of the region's largest shopping malls. The mixed-use area will also host a business complex, and world-class golf courses.

For ease of travel, the community has both Al Maktoum International Airport and Zayed International Airport within a 50km radius.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado dedicates award to Trump

thumb-image

Before I say ‘I do’: Why the greatest commitment begins with meeting yourself first

thumb-image

'With children, you have to show them actions': Kareena Kapoor on being a parent

thumb-image

UAE: Swerving caused death of father, infant son in Khor Fakkan, investigation finds

thumb-image

Who's to blame for the shutdown? All of the above, poll finds

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Under a Dh2.47-billion land sale agreement between Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Mira Developments, the emirate will see the construction of one of its largest mixed-use communities in the Al Mamoura district, strategically located along the Dubai–Abu Dhabi highway.

With construction expected to commence anytime between next year and 10 years from now, the community will showcase multi-branded properties in collaboration with world-leading fashion and lifestyle names, with a total investment exceeding Dh55,000,000,000.