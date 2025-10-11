New community between Dubai, Abu Dhabi to host one of region's largest malls

A fifty-million sq ft community is set to be developed between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, featuring residences, luxury hotels, universities, schools, and one of the region's largest shopping malls. The mixed-use area will also host a business complex, and world-class golf courses.

For ease of travel, the community has both Al Maktoum International Airport and Zayed International Airport within a 50km radius.

Under a Dh2.47-billion land sale agreement between Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Mira Developments, the emirate will see the construction of one of its largest mixed-use communities in the Al Mamoura district, strategically located along the Dubai–Abu Dhabi highway.

With construction expected to commence anytime between next year and 10 years from now, the community will showcase multi-branded properties in collaboration with world-leading fashion and lifestyle names, with a total investment exceeding Dh55,000,000,000.