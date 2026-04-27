Nakheel awards Dh3.5 billion contracts for 544 villas on Dubai's Palm Jebel Ali

Real estate developer Nakheel has awarded contracts worth over Dh3.5 billion for the construction of 544 villas on Palm Jebel Ali. These contracts are given to Ginco General Contracting L.L.C, which is set to construct 354 villas across Fronds A to D, and to United Engineering Construction (UNEC), which will deliver 190 villas on Fronds E and F. Construction is scheduled to commence this quarter, with completion targeted for Q4 2028.

The awarded villas form part of a wider collection of 10 architectural typologies, designed to maximise waterfront positioning and sea views while incorporating smart-home features and sustainability-focused design principles.

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The latest contract awards build on continued progress at Palm Jebel Ali and align with the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which supports Dubai’s ambition to become a global leader in premium waterfront living.

Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, is known for its luxury waterfront properties, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali. The man-made, palm-shaped island archipelago began construction in 2002 and was revived two years ago after a short hiatus.

“As momentum continues to build, Palm Jebel Ali represents one of the most significant expansions of Dubai’s urban coastline in a generation and will play a key role in supporting the emirate’s long-term growth,” Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said.

Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Founder and Chairman of Ginco General Contracting L.L.C, said that this ongoing partnership is “a testament to the strength of our relationship and our strong performance. We pledge to complete this project to the highest standards, and we remain committed to contributing to the realisation of our shared vision for this vibrant city.”

“Palm Jebel Ali is a remarkable project that stands as a testament to our shared vision and collaboration. Together, we are not just building communities, we are building tomorrow’s legacy, today. We deeply value our partnership with Nakheel and remain committed to sustaining and strengthening this relationship as we move forward toward continued success,” Eng. Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC, added.