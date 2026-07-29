More Dubai residents buy homes to live in for long term, developers say

More residents in Dubai are purchasing homes to live in for the long term rather than solely as investment properties, as government initiatives and a growing population encourage more people to put down roots in the emirate, developers say.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said investment demand remains strong, but the company is seeing a broader mix of buyers entering the market.

"We are seeing buyers place greater emphasis on communities that support long-term living, with connectivity, convenience and overall quality of life becoming increasingly important considerations alongside investment potential," he told Khaleej Times.

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The trend comes as the emirate introduces initiatives that make homeownership more accessible, including its ‘First-Time Home Buyer’ Programme. Within a year of the programme, more than 3,200 people purchased homes collectively worth over Dh5 billion, according to Dubai Land Department data.

The shift is also being driven by expatriate professionals, entrepreneurs, families and first-time homeowners who are planning to remain in Dubai for years to come, another developer said.

Tauseef Khan, founder and chairman of Dugasta Properties, said buyers are increasingly choosing homes based on where they want to build their lives rather than on short-term returns.

"Families, entrepreneurs and professionals are placing greater emphasis on community, connectivity, schools, lifestyle amenities and overall quality of life, rather than focusing solely on short-term investment returns," he said.

According to the founder, many buyers have lived in the UAE for several years, established careers or businesses and now feel ready to purchase a permanent home.

He added that confidence in Dubai continues to be supported by the emirate's economic stability, business-friendly environment and government initiatives that encourage long-term residency and homeownership.

Community living gains importance

Developers also say that buyers are becoming more selective about the communities they choose, with integrated neighbourhoods expected to outperform projects that rely primarily on luxury amenities.

"The developments that will command stronger long-term value are those that become part of residents' daily lives," Khan said. "This means walkable surroundings, convenient retail, public spaces that encourage interaction, strong connectivity and a thoughtful mix of residential and community facilities."

Syed echoed the view, saying buyers are increasingly evaluating the quality of the surrounding community as carefully as the property itself. "Alongside the quality of the property, they are placing greater importance on connectivity, essential services, green spaces, retail, education and the overall living environment," he said.

While luxury amenities remain attractive, Syed said they create greater long-term value when they are integrated into well-planned communities rather than offered as standalone features.

"As Dubai's residential market continues to mature, developments that successfully combine high-quality homes, integrated community planning and lifestyle amenities are likely to demonstrate greater price resilience and stronger long-term value," he added.