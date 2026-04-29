Modon announces sell-out of Tara Park on Abu Dhabi's Reem Island for Dh2 billion

Tara Park comprises six residential towers with 834 apartments and are interlinked by an active podium that connects residents to a wide range of amenities

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Apr 2026, 4:21 PM
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Modon has announced the sell-out of Tara Park, a residential development on Reem Island, with the project generating approximately Dh2 billion in sales.

The milestone reflects strong investor confidence and sustained demand, underscoring the emirate's growing position as a global safe-haven investment destination.

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Tara Park comprises six residential towers with 834 apartments. Connected to Reem Mall, the towers are interlinked by an active podium that connects residents to a wide range of amenities.

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“Tara Park further validates Modon’s disciplined, market-driven approach, connecting a prime location and thoughtful placemaking to generate sustainable urban growth and long-term value," said Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding. "We continue to see strong demand across the market, which speaks to the confidence that local and international buyers continue to place in Abu Dhabi, particularly for projects where clear attention to quality of life supports future investment potential.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said, “The sell-out of Tara Park sends a clear signal. Buyers are not hesitating. Buyers are making considered, long-term decisions. Tara Park was designed with clear buyer priorities and needs in mind, and the market response has validated that approach entirely.”

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