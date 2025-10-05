Dubai: Mid-range homes in Dh1-3 million range now driving property market

Dubai’s mid-market property segment, with a price range of Dh1-3 million, which now anchors demand, continues to grow due to an increase in population and demand for the 10-year UAE Golden Visa, say industry executives.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said Dubai's real estate has become one of the most balanced property markets worldwide.

“Mid-market housing now anchors demand, accounting for more than half of all transactions, while premium districts such as Dubai Hills Estate and Dubai Maritime City continue to demonstrate price stability. This balance is what sets Dubai apart from global peers,” he said.

Springfield Properties data showed that Dubai’s property market in the third quarter of 2025 was led by strong activity in the Dh1-3 million price bracket, which accounted for 54.47 per cent of total transactions (29,292 sales). “This segment continues to anchor market activity, reflecting the depth of demand for mid-market housing from both investors and end-users,” it said.

Properties priced below Dh1 million represented 25.30 per cent of transactions (13,607 sales), underscoring the sustained appeal of affordable homes for entry-level buyers and investors seeking strong rental yields.

The Dh3-5 million segment accounted for 10.68 per cent of transactions (5,742 sales), supported by families seeking larger villas and premium apartments in established communities.

High-end properties in the Dh5-10 million range captured 7.02 per cent of activity (3,776 sales), while the ultra-prime Dh10 million-plus segment accounted for 2.52 per cent (1,355 sales), with continued demand concentrated on branded residences and prime waterfront locations.

In July, as per Property Monitor data, the mid-range segment accounted for 52.3 per cent of total transactions. The fastest pace was the Dh1.5-2 million price tier.

“Properties in the mid-tier of Dh1-3 million again accounted for the largest share of the market at 52.3 per cent, up one per cent. The low-price tiers with property values under Dh1m now represent 25 per cent of the market, up 0.1 per cent from June, while the high-end price tiers – properties above Dh3 million – now represent 22.7 per cent of the market, down by 1.1% month-on-month," said Property Monitor.

“With more than 155,000 new residents added this year and mortgage affordability improving after the September rate cut, Dubai’s fundamentals are exceptionally strong,” Syed added. “Developers are positioning strategically across all segments, while institutional capital flows into land, offices, and income-producing assets. The market is not just resilient - it is expanding in depth and scope,” he added.

Syed expects momentum to accelerate further in the fourth quarter, which is historically the busiest quarter for Dubai's real estate market, supported by international investor inflows, new project launches, and sustained rental demand.

“With more than 250,000 units scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027, the balance of new supply and strong absorption will shape the next phase of growth. For now, Dubai enters year-end with unmatched confidence, underpinned by population expansion, infrastructure investment, and a diversified buyer base,” added Syed.