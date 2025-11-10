Mid-income buyers in Dubai drive demand for more affordable apartments

Dubai's property market is holding firm despite a modest dip in October, fuelled by robust activity from mid-income home-buyers powering demand for more affordable apartments. Year-to-date sales in the emirate reached 177,519 transactions worth Dh 554.9 billion, underscoring the resilience and depth of the city’s real estate sector.

Data released by Property Finder shows that the primary ready sector led the way with a year-to-date value increase of 74 per cent and a 63 per cent rise in volume year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the off-plan secondary segment remains strong, posting a 45 per cent growth in value and a 52 per cent increase in volume. Despite these positive figures, October itself saw a moderate slowdown — driven mainly by an 18 per cent drop in value and a 20 per cent decline in volume in the primary ready market.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the first ten months of 2025, the primary sales market recorded 103,939 transactions, up 18 per cent compared with the same period last year. The value of these sales rose 33 per cent year-on-year. Although October saw an 8 per cent decline in value and a 6 per cent drop in volume compared to October 2024, the overall trend remains upbeat.

Among the top performing areas, Al Yelayiss 1 led the pack with transaction values rising nearly 7 per cent and volumes soaring from just three to 153 deals — accounting for 11 per cent of total primary transaction value. Nad Al Sheba First ranked second, making up 9 per cent of the total value.

The secondary market also held firm, recording Dh 25.9 billion across 7,718 transactions in October. That represented a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in value and a 1 per cent uptick in volume. Growth was driven largely by secondary off-plan sales, which climbed 15 per cent in value and 8 per cent in volume. Key contributing areas included Al Barsha South Fourth — where 687 transactions valued at Dh 1.4 billion were recorded compared with Dh 768 million in October 2024 — and the Burj Khalifa district, which saw value jump 17 per cent year-on-year.

On the consumer side, apartments continue to dominate both rental and purchase demand. Apartments account for about 78 per cent of rental searches and 57 per cent of buyer demand. Within that segment, studios make up around 25 per cent of rental searches but only 15 per cent of purchase interest.

Interest in one-bedroom units remains balanced — around 36 per cent of apartment-buy searches compared with 37 per cent of rental queries. The tilt toward smaller units reflects a growing number of tenants opting to buy affordable apartments to hedge against rising rents and secure long-term assets.

The mortgage market further highlights the growing role of mid-income buyers. In October, Dh 15.98 billion worth of mortgage transactions were recorded across 3,999 deals. While total value slipped 1 per cent year-on-year, volumes rose 10 per cent, signalling that more buyers are entering the market at lower price points.

The average mortgage value per unit fell 16 per cent compared with October 2024, reaching Dh 4.17 million. Year-to-date mortgage transactions total Dh 148.1 billion from 35,554 deals, with volume up 19 per cent compared with 2024 and average deal value down 10 per cent.

According to Mortgage Finder data, the monthly income group earning Dh 20,000-40,000 accounts for nearly 30 per cent of all mortgage requests — the market’s largest single income band. Within this group, 81 per cent of buyers seek homes to live in, while 16 per cent are investors. These buyers overwhelmingly prefer apartments, accounting for more than 88 per cent of their purchases.

At the higher end of the spectrum (Dh 80,000+ monthly income), around 18 per cent of mortgage applicants belong to this bracket; they contribute 35 per cent of all investment-related searches, focusing mainly on villas (32 per cent) and premium apartments (63 per cent).

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: “October’s figures offer fascinating insights into consumer behaviour in the Dubai property market. The slight cooling reflects the annual slowdown over the summer vacation, but it’s not a cause for concern. This moderate drop is offset by overall market resilience, especially in key areas and segments. Areas such as Nad Al Sheba, Al Barsha and Al Yelayiss 1 continue to be the lifeblood of the market, along with the Burj Khalifa area where demand remains strong. The shift toward smaller apartments is a significant trend, showing more people are looking for cost-effective ways to invest in property or counter rent hikes. While there will always be a market for villas and high-end apartments among affluent buyers, more residents are seeing the practical and financial benefits of apartment living."

According to analysts, the data point to a maturing market phase where volume is increasingly driven by affordability and end-user demand rather than speculative high-end purchases.