METAC Properties marks a landmark first at its Dubai Islands development

Haven Living recognised as the first residential building to be completed in Dubai Islands with completion certificate

METAC Properties has achieved a defining milestone in Dubai’s waterfront real estate journey with the successful completion of Haven Living, now officially recognised as the first residential building to be completed in Dubai Islands with building completion certificate.

This achievement reflects more than the delivery of a single project. It underscores METAC’s ability to translate vision into reality through speed, quality, and disciplined execution, supported by METAC General Contracting, the construction arm of METAC Properties, whose experience in the regional construction sector extends to nearly half a century.

Commenting on the occasion, Rizwan Sadiq, founder and managing director of METAC Properties, and partner and managing director of METAC General Contracting, said: “At this important milestone, I extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership of the UAE, led by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, as well as to the governmental and regulatory authorities whose vision and commitment have created one of the world’s most remarkable investment environments.

“A special word of thanks and deep appreciation also goes to our respected buyers and investors, whose trust and confidence in METAC Properties have been the cornerstone of this achievement.”

He added that METAC Properties is now on the verge of completing its second project in Dubai Islands within the coming months, while also preparing for a third major and promising development in the same destination.

With one landmark project completed, a second nearing delivery, and a third in preparation, METAC Properties continues to play a meaningful role in shaping the early success story of Dubai Islands.