Maravelle debuts as Dubai’s first ‘ultra-premium’ wellness retreat

Majid Al Futtaim has unveiled Maravelle at Ghaf Woods, positioning it as Dubai’s first ultra-premium wellness-led residential destination designed for homeowners who place wellbeing and nature at the centre of daily life.

The launch comes at a time when Dubai’s wellness and lifestyle real estate sector is surging, driven by affluent buyers seeking homes that prioritise health, privacy, green space and meaningful community living.

Maravelle is located at the heart of Ghaf Woods, Dubai’s first forest community, and offers just 96 carefully curated homes across four boutique buildings. The approach is intentionally exclusive: wide open green spaces, architecture designed to breathe, and a lifestyle offering built not around conventional luxury but around restoration, balance and a slower pace of living.

Dubai’s broader market has seen strong demand for branded residences, nature-integrated communities and homes with curated wellness programmes, making Maravelle a timely addition to a segment that is evolving beyond status-driven luxury.

Majid Al Futtaim describes the concept as a “lifestyle retreat first, and a residential enclave second.” Every element — from the site masterplan to interior finish choices — has been designed to reinforce calm, privacy and physical and mental wellbeing.

Each building includes just four homes per floor, and each level is served by a private-access elevator shared by only two units, ensuring seclusion and a sense of arrival. The residences include two- and three-bedroom apartments and larger four-bedroom duplexes, many of which open directly toward the forest canopy, bringing filtered daylight and the quiet rhythm of nature into the living space.

Wellness is engineered into the homes in a way that moves beyond marketing claims. Indoor air quality is enhanced by advanced ventilation systems with high-grade purification filters. Low-emission building materials reduce chemical exposure, and circadian lighting adjusts colour temperature throughout the day to reflect natural daylight patterns, improving sleep and cognitive performance. Outdoor lighting is intentionally softened to reduce glare and encourage a calming environment after dark. The material palette reinforces connection to nature, with natural stone countertops, timber flooring, porcelain slabs and warm, organic textures used throughout.

Residents may choose from two interior design schemes: Lumora, inspired by sunlit green clearings with a fresh, luminous aesthetic, and Marwood, which draws on deep-hued timber and earth tones to create a grounded, cocoon-like atmosphere. For those selecting larger duplexes, private pools and generous terraces offer direct moments of immersion in the forest landscape.

Anchoring the community is the Maravelle wellness and lifestyle facility — a private club dedicated to holistic wellbeing. Rather than positioning itself as a gym or spa, Maravelle is conceived as a sanctuary within the forest: a place for meditation, personalised wellness therapies, shared experiences and quiet retreat. Membership is exclusive to residents, reinforcing the enclave’s focus on privacy and community cohesion.

Ahmed El Shamy, chief executive officer of Majid Al Futtaim Development, said Maravelle responds to a shift in buyer priorities. “People are increasingly seeking homes that restore equilibrium and foster stronger connections with their environment. Maravelle sets a new benchmark for wellness-centred living by demonstrating how design, nature and community can combine to create long-term value for residents and for Dubai’s urban future.”

Ghaf Woods itself is central to the project’s appeal. The forest community contains over 35,000 trees and creates a self-cooling microclimate up to 5°C lower than surrounding city districts, contributing to cleaner air and a more comfortable outdoor environment. Once fully developed by 2032, Ghaf Woods will include more than 5,000 homes, eight kilometres of walking paths, 3.5 kilometres of cycling tracks, family gardens and wellness pavilions.