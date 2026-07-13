Majority of investors expect Dubai property prices to rise in 2026, says new report

Dubai’s real estate market will see ‘no slowdown’ as investors anticipate property prices to skyrocket following a recording-breaking first quarter, according to insights by real estate investment platform Stake.

In its inaugural prediction market results, Stake data showed that investors in the emirate remain optimistic, with 69 per cent of the 5,000 participants surveyed expecting property prices to rise.

Almost half (49 per cent) said they believe transaction volumes to increase compared to the first quarter of this year, which set one of the highest benchmarks for market performance, according to the investment company.

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Dubai’s luxury property sector, also a strong segment, is expected to remain at or higher than Q1 levels, as per the market data’s results. According to Dubai Land Department, investments in luxury real estate jumped by 26 per cent in the first quarter, rising to Dh87.71 billion.

Overall, Dubai’s real estate transactions surged by 31 per cent to Dh252 billion despite hurdles due to the regional war.

Rami Tabbara, co-founder and co-CEO of Stake, said that what makes the results exceptionally intriguing is the timing. “Dubai real estate entered 2026 with an exceptionally strong first quarter, setting a high benchmark for the rest of the year,” he said. “Despite this, and despite broader global uncertainty, investors continue to show confidence in the strength and resilience of the market.”

The real estate prediction market, called StakePredict, is the region’s first, which Tabbara said was created to capture results on where the ever-evolving market is today and how investors react with it.

The platform was launched in mid-June and will return in mid-August to give investors the change to forecast future trends in the market, as well as compare them against verified market data.

ValuStat data show that ready-home transactions increased by 46.8 per cent month-on-month, marking the strongest monthly rise in three years, while volumes remained 23 per cent lower year-on-year. At the same time, off-plan properties rose 32 per cent month-on-month but fell 16 per cent annually, accounting for 75 per cent of all residential sales.