Major Developments Partners with Mortix to Help Investors Secure Property Loans with Ease

Strengthening the link between property demand and mortgage accessibility

Partner Content Share:











Major Developments hosted the official partnership signing ceremony with Mortix Mortgage Broker at its Dubai headquarters, marking a strategic step toward making homeownership and real estate investment more seamless for clients across the world.

The partnership brings together Major Developments’ high-demand portfolio with Mortix’s mortgage expertise, allowing Major Developments’ clients to access free mortgage services as part of a broader, more investor-friendly purchase journey. Mortix is a digital mortgage and home finance platform in the UAE that supports both residents and non-residents, working with 20+ leading UAE banks across solutions, including home loans, refinancing, handover payments, and equity release. Its brokerage support is offered free of charge, making financing guidance more accessible at a crucial stage of the transaction.

For Major Developments, this collaboration reflects a larger vision: building an ecosystem around ownership, not merely developing property. As international demand continues to build around projects such as Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island and Colibri Views in RAK Central, the partnership is designed to help investors move from intent to action with greater speed and confidence.

The timing is especially significant. Mortix’s 2026 UAE mortgage market review highlights that Dubai recorded approximately 44,000 mortgage transactions in 2025, with total mortgage volumes reaching Dh89.6 billion, while fixed mortgage rates at the end of 2025 stood in the 3.75 per cent to 4.25 per cent range.

With another anticipated launch, Ice Beach on Marjan Beach, set to further expand Major Developments’ footprint in the UAE, this partnership stands as a meaningful bridge between aspiration and acquisition, helping investors enter fast-moving markets earlier and more efficiently.

Oleg Ilyin, CEO and co-founder of Mortix Mortgage Broker, said: “This partnership reflects exactly where the UAE property market is headed, toward a more connected, transparent, and investor-ready experience. Major Developments has created projects that are drawing strong international attention, and Mortix is proud to support that momentum by making mortgage access simpler, faster, and more approachable for buyers across different markets.”

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, said: “At Major Developments, the vision has always been larger than delivering exceptional real estate. It has been about creating the right environment around ownership, one that makes the journey clearer, more supported, and more confidence-led for every investor who chooses to enter this market with us. The partnership with Mortix is a natural extension of that thinking. As interest in the UAE continues to grow, especially in high-potential destinations such as Ras Al Khaimah, this collaboration allows Major Developments to serve clients more meaningfully, not only by offering distinctive developments, but by helping simplify the path that leads to them.”

As the UAE continues to attract a new generation of globally minded investors, partnerships such as this underline a larger shift in the market, where the value lies not only in what is being developed, but in how thoughtfully the entire ownership journey is being shaped. For Major Developments, the partnership with Mortix signals a continued commitment to making investment in the UAE more intuitive, supported, and future-ready.