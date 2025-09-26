Luxury real estate Dubai: Saddlewood Park by MAK Developers unveils only 61 boutique apartments with exclusive AI features

The launch event attracts a strong turnout of investors and industry leaders, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for property investment

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Luxury real estate in Dubai reached a new milestone with the launch of Saddlewood Park by MAK Developers, an exclusive 61-unit boutique development unveiled at a high-profile event at Habtoor Palace Dubai on September 24. The launch attracted a strong turnout of investors and industry leaders, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for property investment.

Part of MAK Developers’ Elite’s Collection, Saddlewood Park integrates artificial intelligence (AI) across all residences, with units starting from Dh1.7 million in Nad Al Sheba 1, Meydan.

AI-enhanced Residences

The four-storey luxury development offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, select two-bedroom units with maid’s rooms and private pools, three-bedroom penthouses with maid’s rooms and private pools, and a signature four-bedroom penthouse with maid’s room and private pool.

Kitchen interiors feature marble and stone finishes, Miele appliances, and Schneider Electronics systems. Bathrooms include freestanding bathtubs, rain showers, and premium fittings by Gessi and Villeroy & Boch. All bedrooms feature custom-built wardrobes.

AI technology enhances daily living through circadian and mood-based lighting, intelligent climate control, and automated scent diffusion systems, thereby improving overall well-being.

25+ Amenities in a Prime Location

The development features over 25 wellness amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool with Downtown Dubai views, padel court, AI-powered gymnasium, pilates studio, ice and fire retreat, clubhouse with bar, children's play area, gaming lounge, and zen garden with yoga deck.

Just steps from Meydan Racecourse and Meydan Golf, and minutes from Downtown Dubai, the development boasts dual-aspect landscaping with unobstructed views of both greenery and the skyline.

Planned Green, Yellow, and Purple Dubai Metro lines, the Etihad Rail passenger terminal, and the existing cycling track will further enhance connectivity.

Leadership Comments

"Saddlewood Park is more than a development. It is a lifestyle defined by exclusivity, with only 61 boutique residences that set a new standard for refined living," said Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of MAK Developers.

Sudais Moti, COO and Co-Founder of MAK Developers, added: "Saddlewood Park is part of our Elite’s Collection and sets a benchmark for Dubai luxury real estate by combining AI-infused residences with more than 25 wellness amenities."

The project offers a 60/40 construction-linked payment plan with handover expected in Q3 2027. As the new supply in Downtown is expected to remain low, more people are shifting toward areas like Nad Al Sheba 1, positioning Saddlewood Park by MAK Developers to capitalise on this momentum in Dubai’s luxury real estate market.