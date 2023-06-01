Look: Dubai’s most expensive property goes on sale for up to Dh750 million

Ultra-luxury 46-storey tower's top 11 floors consist of penthouses which occupy each floor entirely, allowing owners to drive their vehicles to their apartments

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 6:22 AM

Dubai’s ultra-luxury property market doesn’t seem to be slowing down as the value of big-ticket deals continues to hit the market at regular intervals.

Earlier this week, the most expensive penthouse in Palm Jumeirah was for Dh220 million. In February, a penthouse was sold for Dh410 million in Bvlgari Lighthouse, Jumeirah Bay Island. This record was broken in May when a penthouse in Marsa Al Arab in Jumeirah was sold for Dh420 million, becoming the costliest penthouse to be sold in Dubai ever.

While a villa on Frond N on Palm Jumeirah holds the title for the most expensive property, reportedly bought for Dh600 million by Indian billionaire and Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Meanwhile, all these records are set to be broken as the newly-launched Bugatti Residences by Binghatti’s Sky Mansion Penthouse goes on sale for a record price.

The ultra-luxury 46-storey tower's top 11 floors consist of Sky Mansion Penthouses which occupy each floor entirely, allowing the owners of penthouses to drive their super-luxury vehicles to their apartments.

Inspired by French Riveria, 182 units’ prices start from Dh19.09 million and go as high as Dh750 million for the 44,214 sqft penthouse, making it the most expensive property to go on sale in Dubai.

To cash in on the unprecedented demand for ultra-luxury properties in Dubai, developers are more focused on high-end branded residential projects in the past two years.

According to an analysis by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty and data from the Dubai Land Department, Dubai’s super-prime residential market witnessed transactions worth Dh14.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The average price per square foot of a super prime property increased by 21.07 per cent to Dh3,373 per sqft. The average price of a prime property is Dh25.2 million, a 27.49 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

“Considering the thriving real estate sector, Dubai's advantageous position coupled with favourable market circumstances, it comes as no surprise that our remarkable penthouse, an exceptional architectural masterpiece showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship, exquisite finishes, and an impeccable fusion of luxury and practicality, is appropriately valued at Dh750 million,” said Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding.

“The ultra-luxury penthouse truly embodies the core values of the Bugatti and Binghatti brands, offering a privileged lifestyle exclusively to a chosen few who embrace the distinctive philosophy upheld by both renowned brands,” he said.

