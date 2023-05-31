Look: Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of new waterfront destination Maryam Island

The residential community promises to offer unrivalled vistas of Al Mamzar Beach and Al Khan Lagoon

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and development Authority (Shurooq), recently concluded an inspection visit to Maryam Island, a 3.3 million square feet mixed use development currently in the works, whose scale and grandeur are unprecedented for the emirate.

A waterfront destination, offering unrivalled vistas of Al Mamzar Beach and Al Khan Lagoon, this vibrant location is being developed as a full-service community and will feature 18 exquisite residential buildings comprising over 3,500 units upon completion.

The Shurooq Chairperson, accompanied by Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq; Hisham Ibrahim, Director of Eagle Hills, and management representatives of both entities, followed up on the progress of the different phases of the project, while gaining key insights into the extraordinary joint venture between Shurooq and Eagle Hills.

The expansive project constitutes a unique living experience within a full-service community with a variety of activities and facilities including a nature-inspired waterfront promenade, a rejuvenating fitness centre and serene swimming pools, safe and fully equipped children's play areas, indoor gardens, as well as leisure facilities within each residential building. With these world-class offerings, Maryam Island is elevating the emirate's investment and real estate offerings to newer heights.

During the meeting with Eagle Hills' board of directors, a presentation was made on Maryam Island's master plan, the developmental phases planned and the anticipated handover dates of each phase.

Following the presentation, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi toured Maryam Gate Residences, which is part of the second phase of the project set for completion in Q4 this year. The residential buildings include Noor, Nada, Naseem, Shams, Sama and Sahab residences with a total of 389 units.

Rimal Residences, phase 3 of the project, will be handed over in Q3 of 2024 with 203 units, while the 4th phase, featuring 198 units that will make up the Jawaher Residences 1 & 2, is set for completion in Q4 of 2025, simultaneously with Phase 5 of the development — the 234-unit two-building Crystal Residences that will also feature 16 retail spaces overlooking the water.

Q1 of 2026 is the target set for the conclusion of the 6th and 7th phases of the island's development with the completion of the 340-unit Mesk Residences and Aysha Residences 1 & 2.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, "Shurooq's vision for real estate is transforming the industry's approach from creating singular high-end homes to designing holistic and inclusive spaces where community life is given every opportunity to flourish and thrive. We seek to meet the wellness aspirations of every individual who chooses Maryam Island as a place to live, work, play or invest in, through a contemporary, safe and full-service community that will bring a lot more to the table than just modern residences."

The Chairperson of Shurooq emphasised that this vision is exemplified by the authority's diverse range of developmental projects. This includes carefully selecting prime locations, providing leisure facilities, and offering options for shopping, communication, transportation, and work. She highlighted that living and investing in Shurooq's projects not only mean choosing a place to reside but also embarking on a unique, comprehensive, and enriching lifetime experience that promotes health and quality of life.

Situated in an unrivalled location, Maryam Island offers easy access to the emirate's top landmarks, including the Sharjah International Airport (20 kms away), Sharjah University City (15 kms away), and Expo Centre Sharjah (2 kms away).

