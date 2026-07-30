Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates villa sells for record Dh110 million amid luxury boom

Dubai’s luxury residential market has added another record to its growing list of high-value transactions, with a villa in Jumeirah Golf Estates selling for Dh110 million, more than doubling the community’s previous benchmark for a completed ready property.

The transaction, completed by BXB Estates, is the highest residential sale recorded in Jumeirah Golf Estates and surpasses the previous record of Dh58 million, reflecting continued demand for ultra-prime homes among high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth buyers.

The property, a six-bedroom residence with a built-up area of 21,714 square feet on a 15,873-square-foot plot, features nine bathrooms, four lounges, a home office, private cinema, rooftop terrace and dedicated wellness facilities including a gym, sauna and treatment suite.

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According to BXB Estates, the transaction was negotiated by Managing Partner Alfie Tabrez through a private off-market process. The property had not been publicly listed, having already been committed to another party, and was being showcased to a client primarily for its design and fit-out quality.

The buyer subsequently expressed interest in acquiring the home, triggering negotiations that ultimately resulted in the sale.

The deal is the latest sign of strength in Dubai’s luxury property sector, which has continued to attract wealthy international investors despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty in several global markets. Industry analysts have noted that limited supply of trophy homes, coupled with strong inbound migration of high-net-worth individuals, has supported values in Dubai’s top residential communities.

Tabrez said demand for exceptional properties remains robust, particularly for unique homes that offer privacy, large living spaces and bespoke design elements.

“At the very top end of the market, the best opportunities are rarely advertised. They’re created through trusted relationships built over many years, a clear understanding of what the client is looking for, and the ability to navigate highly sensitive negotiations with discretion,” he said.

He added that the property’s design and quality were key factors behind the buyer’s interest, despite the home not being formally available for sale when discussions began.

The transaction also highlights the rising profile of Jumeirah Golf Estates within Dubai’s ultra-prime residential market. Known for its golf courses, low-density environment and large villa stock, the community has increasingly attracted buyers seeking long-term value and privacy.

The property’s transformation was completed by BCI Fitout, whose bespoke renovation and design work helped position the residence among the most distinctive homes in the community.