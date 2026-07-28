Janu Al Marjan Island: Wynn, Marjan break ground on project in Ras Al Khaimah

Marjan and Wynn Resorts have broken ground on Janu Al Marjan Island, a new luxury hotel and branded residential development scheduled to open in 2029.

The project is the partners’ second joint venture on Al Marjan Island and will be located next to Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first integrated gaming resort, which is due to open in 2027.

Janu Al Marjan Island will be the first Janu destination in Ras Al Khaimah, expanding Aman Group’s presence in the UAE as the emirate continues to add new luxury hospitality projects.

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Designed by SCDA Architects, the waterfront development will combine a luxury hotel, branded residences and wellness-focused facilities.

The project was first announced in November 2025, with the groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction.

New addition to Al Marjan Island

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said the project represents another step in the long-term development of Al Marjan Island as an international waterfront destination.

He said the addition of global hospitality brands and investment partners would help diversify Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism offering, expand its international profile and support long-term economic growth.

“Janu’s approach to modern luxury aligns perfectly with that vision, and this groundbreaking opens a significant new chapter in the island’s journey on the global stage,” he said.

Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, said Janu would complement the neighbouring Wynn development and bring a distinct hospitality offering to the destination.

“As neighbouring developments, we expect a natural connection between our guests and residents that will create meaningful benefits for both properties,” he said.

Aman expands UAE portfolio

Janu, whose name is derived from the Sanskrit word for “soul”, is part of Aman Group and focuses on wellbeing, social connection and contemporary hospitality.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aman Group, said Ras Al Khaimah was a natural location for the brand as it expands across emerging luxury tourism destinations.

He said Janu Al Marjan Island would offer a setting where guests and residents could connect through shared experiences while making use of the emirate’s natural surroundings.

Janu opened its first hotel in Tokyo in March 2024 and has a pipeline of developments planned in destinations including Dubai, Montenegro, Turks and Caicos, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ras Al Khaimah project will add to a growing portfolio of developments on Al Marjan Island as the emirate works to strengthen its position as a regional tourism, investment and lifestyle destination.