Investor confidence in Abu Dhabi holds firm with record real estate activity

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate posts strong sales at Ohana’s Yas Residences while Leaf Tower gains traction, reinforcing the capital’s resilience and growth outlook

Partner Content Share:











The UAE continues to demonstrate resilience, stability and economic strength, with Abu Dhabi reaffirming its position as a highly attractive destination for global investors despite recent regional geopolitical developments. Backed by robust fundamentals, world-class infrastructure and forward-looking leadership, the capital remains firmly open for business.

In a clear signal of market confidence, Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, a leading real estate agency based in the Capital, recorded around AED 450 million in reservations at Ohana’s Manchester City Yas Residences within a short period, despite some short-term challenges due to the current geopolitical situation. This strong performance reflects continued investor confidence in Abu Dhabi’s resilient real estate market, highlighting not only the depth of demand for premium developments but also Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract both regional and international investors seeking security, quality assets and stable returns.

The performance reflects not only the appeal of premium developments in strategic locations such as Yas Island, but also the broader strength of Abu Dhabi’s property market, driven by long-term economic diversification, population growth and investor-friendly policies.

Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, said:

“Abu Dhabi continues to stand out as one of the most stable and secure markets globally, and recent events have not altered the strong fundamentals that underpin investor confidence. We are seeing sustained demand from both regional and international buyers who recognize the emirate’s long-term value proposition.”

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate is also actively promoting the highly anticipated Leaf Tower project, which has already demonstrated strong pre-launch traction. Positioned as a move-in-ready luxury offering, Leaf Tower caters to growing demand for high-quality, immediately available residences in Abu Dhabi. The project combines modern design, premium amenities and strategic location advantages, aligning with evolving buyer preferences for convenience, lifestyle and long-term value.

Early indicators show robust interest from both end-users and investors, further reinforcing confidence in Abu Dhabi’s residential market and its ability to absorb new, high-caliber developments.

“The success of Ohana’s Yas Residences and the strong early response to Leaf Tower highlight a clear trend: investors are prioritising quality developments in well-connected, future-focused destinations. Abu Dhabi offers exactly that – safety, transparency and opportunity. We remain confident that the market will continue its upward trajectory throughout 2026,” added Ratskevich.

As Abu Dhabi advances its strategic vision for economic growth and urban development, projects like Yas Residences and Leaf Tower exemplify the emirate’s ability to deliver high-impact real estate opportunities that resonate with modern investors.

With strong regulatory frameworks, a diversified economy and a commitment to innovation, Abu Dhabi remains a beacon of stability and growth in the region, firmly open for business and poised for continued success.