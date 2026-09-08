Infinity Developments completes ultra-luxury waterfront villa in Ras Al Khaimah

The residence features five en-suite bedrooms, a maid’s room, six bathrooms, a private swimming pool and jacuzzi

Partner Content Share:











Infinity Developments has completed Villa Serenity, an ultra-luxury waterfront residence in Al Hamra Village, marking another milestone in the company’s expansion into the UAE’s premium real estate market.

The 13,995-square-foot (1,300-square-metre) villa combines contemporary architecture with expansive waterfront views and private indoor and outdoor spaces designed around privacy, comfort and resort-style living.

The residence features five en-suite bedrooms, a maid’s room, six bathrooms, a private swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Its design prioritises natural light, open views and seamless connections between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The completion comes as Ras Al Khaimah continues to strengthen its position as one of the UAE’s emerging luxury tourism and real estate destinations, attracting major hospitality and residential investments, including the upcoming Wynn resort.

For Infinity Developments, the project forms part of a wider strategy to expand its footprint across the UAE while delivering high-end residential and hospitality developments in markets with strong long-term potential.

Beyond Design Managing Director Karla Seliman said Villa Serenity reflects the company’s focus on combining design, craftsmanship and functionality.

“Villa Serenity represents our vision of creating distinctive homes that combine architectural excellence, premium craftsmanship and an exceptional lifestyle experience,” she said.

“Every element has been carefully considered to maximise comfort and privacy while embracing the unique beauty of its waterfront setting.”

Ms Seliman said the completion also demonstrated Infinity Developments’ confidence in the UAE’s luxury real estate sector.

“As we expand our international portfolio, we remain focused on delivering developments that create lasting value while meeting the expectations of discerning homeowners and investors,” she said.

Villa Serenity is now available for private viewings and virtual tours through Infinity Developments’ sales team.

The project adds to the company’s growing UAE portfolio and complements its development activities across East Africa, particularly in Zanzibar, where it has established a diversified portfolio spanning luxury hospitality, residential, mixed-use and heritage projects.

Infinity Developments’ Zanzibar portfolio includes Anantara Zanzibar Resort & Residences, Infinity Hills and the upcoming NH Collection Pemba Wellness Resort, alongside hospitality and heritage projects in Stone Town.

The company’s broader development portfolio is valued at approximately $600 million, with operations spanning the UAE, Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania.

The completion of Villa Serenity underscores Infinity Developments’ growing international footprint and its strategy of combining premium real estate opportunities in the UAE with development opportunities in emerging tourism markets across East Africa.