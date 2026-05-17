IND Global Realty: Ranked by Emaar, Aldar and Arada in 2025 - and already rising in 2026

The firm holds verified broker rankings with three UAE government-backed developers across three emirates. The numbers come from the developers, not the brokerage

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IND Global Real Estate LLC registered its trade licence in late 2023. By the end of its second year, the firm had secured verified broker rankings with Emaar in Dubai, Aldar Properties in Abu Dhabi, and Arada in Sharjah - three government-backed developers that together account for a significant share of the UAE’s residential output. The rankings are based on transaction value submitted to and verified by each developer. With Emaar, IND was ranked 21st for 2025 full-year transaction value and has since risen to 19th - placing within the Top 20 - for Q1 2026 transaction value. Emaar formally recognised this with a broker performance award, acknowledging the firm’s position among the top brokerages in the UAE for that period.

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s largest government-backed developer and majority-owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign entities, presented IND Global Real Estate with a formal award recognising its 3rd place ranking for 2025 transaction value. The ranking places IND among the top three brokerages in Abu Dhabi for Aldar transactions - a market with distinct buyer dynamics, price levels, and regulatory conditions compared to Dubai. Aldar’s portfolio spans some of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent residential communities, and its broker rankings are an established measure of sales performance across the emirate. For IND to rank 3rd with Aldar, within two years of incorporation, reflects sustained sales activity in a market the firm treated as a separate operation. “Dubai rewards speed. Abu Dhabi rewards patience. We had to become two different firms inside one,” said the firm’s founder and CEO. “Aldar did not rank us because we were good at real estate. They ranked us because we were good at Abu Dhabi.”

Arada, the Sharjah-based developer backed by shareholders including the Government of Sharjah, presented IND Global Real Estate with a formal award for its 15th place ranking for 2025 transaction value. Arada operates across several of Sharjah’s largest master-planned communities and has established itself as one of the Northern Emirates’ most active residential developers. Sharjah attracts buyers seeking established communities, more accessible entry prices, and proximity to Dubai without Dubai pricing - a segment of the UAE property market that is often underrepresented in brokerage discussions. IND’s 15th place ranking with Arada completes a set of formal recognitions from all three government-backed developers simultaneously - Emaar in Dubai, Aldar in Abu Dhabi, and Arada in Sharjah - within the firm’s first two years of operation.

What connects all three recognitions is the nature of the developers themselves. Emaar, Aldar, and Arada are each government-backed entities. Their broker rankings are not industry association lists or self-reported league tables - they are internal performance records based on verified transaction data. Standing in those rankings across all three simultaneously, within two years, carries a different kind of credibility than most brokerage claims in the UAE market.

The buyer base driving those volumes is broadly international, spanning India, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Canada, among others. For buyers from these markets, the UAE offers a combination that is difficult to replicate: a dollar-pegged currency, no capital gains tax on property, title deed protection, and political stability. The spread of IND’s developer relationships adds a practical dimension - Dubai’s off-plan market for growth-oriented buyers, Abu Dhabi’s government-backed projects for those who prioritise institutional security, and Sharjah for a more accessible entry point without leaving the UAE framework.

The broader UAE property market has not been without scrutiny. Questions about long-term pricing sustainability are a consistent part of the conversation as transaction volumes - which reached Dh43.5 billion in Dubai in a recent reporting period - continue to set records. The founder did not sidestep the question. “Any market moving at this pace will attract scepticism,” he says. “What we look at is whether the demand is structural or speculative. Emaar, Aldar, and Arada are building against committed buyer interest, not ahead of it. That distinction matters when the cycle eventually turns.”

Three developers. Three emirates. Three formal awards. All within two years of a firm that did not exist in 2023. In an industry where credibility is built slowly and verified rarely, IND Global Real Estate has put its numbers on record - not in a press release, but in the rankings of Emaar, Aldar, and Arada. That, in the end, is the only scorecard that counts.