HRE Development commences handover of Skyhills Residences 1 By HRE - six months ahead of schedule

A defining milestone marking the beginning of The Era of HRE

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HRE Development has officially commenced the handover of Skyhills Residences 1, its flagship development in Dubai Science Park, delivered six months ahead of schedule.

More than a milestone, this moment signals a new phase for the company: The Era of HRE - defined not by completion dates, but by the discipline, precision, and decisions that lead to them.

The early delivery reflects HRE's fully integrated development model, where design, construction, and execution operate as a single system, ensuring control with quality, timelines, and outcomes.

"We extend the warmest welcome to Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, patron of this event. This milestone is not only about delivering ahead of schedule, it reflects the standard we are building as a company. At HRE, every decision, from planning to material selection to execution, is made with long-term performance in mind," said Mohamed Adib Hijazi, chairman, HRE Development.

"Skyhills Residences 1 sets the foundation for what comes next; this approach will define our next chapter, Sakura Gardens by HRE in Falcon City in Dubailand, where we are introducing a new dimension of residential living centered around balance and nature, with 50 per cent dedicated to greenery. This is what defines The Era of HRE," he added.

Strategically located in Dubai Science Park, with direct access to Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Skyhills Residences 1 sits within one of Dubai's most connected and evolving residential corridors.

Its proximity to Dubai Hills and future metro access further strengthens its long-term value proposition. The project is delivered fully furnished and turnkey, designed for both end-users and investors.