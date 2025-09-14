How Dubai’s first-time buyer programme benefits residents

Dubai’s First-Time Home Buyer Programme, launched in July 2025, is already emerging as a lifeline for long-term residents caught between rising rents and soaring property prices. By lowering the barriers to homeownership, the initiative is reshaping the path from renting to owning.

For tenants, the programme provides a realistic alternative to escalating rents. With average apartment leases now at Dh85,000 and villas at Dh190,000 annually, monthly mortgage instalments—when supported by preferential pricing and flexible repayment plans—can often work out cheaper. Participating banks such as Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Mashreq are offering customised mortgage products with lower rates, quicker approvals, and repayment schedules that match household budgets, explains Jayakrishnan Bhaskar, director of Ozon Marketing.

Developers, including Emaar, Nakheel, Binghatti, and Danube, have pledged to allocate at least 10 per cent of new off-plan units priced under Dh5 million to first-time buyers. This ensures Emiratis and expatriates have priority access to quality housing across well-connected communities, rather than being crowded out by bulk investors. Discounts on launches and interest-free instalment options for Dubai Land Department fees further ease the transition to ownership.

“The initiative is not limited by nationality or income bracket; anyone aged 18 and above with an Emirates ID and no prior freehold property in Dubai can apply. This inclusivity is expected to accelerate the conversion of thousands of tenants into homeowners, stabilising the mid-market housing segment,” add Bhaskar.

Beyond financial savings, the scheme also fosters community stability. Homeownership encourages longer residency, deeper social ties, and stronger family security, aligning with Dubai’s Real Estate Strategy 2033. For many residents, the programme has turned the dream of owning a home in Dubai into a genuine, affordable reality.