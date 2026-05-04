Hills Advertising and Mada Media partner to deliver the next generation of out-of-home advertising in Dubai

Strategic agreement brings together Hills Advertising’s premium assets and digital capabilities with Mada Media’s sustainable sector vision to reinforce Dubai’s global leadership in out-of-home advertising

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Hills Advertising, one of Dubai’s largest and most experienced out-of-home (OOH) media companies, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Mada Media, the entity responsible for organising, developing and managing the sector in the emirate, to develop and manage a portfolio of premium advertising assets across major corridors in Dubai. The partnership renews Hills’ oversight of inventory that has been under its remit for over 20 years, reinforcing its continued role as a key partner in shaping the next phase of OOH infrastructure in the city.

At the heart of this agreement is a bold transformation of Hills’ long-established network of 94 premium static outdoor locations into a new era of digitally enabled outdoor locations, including the conversion of 20 flagship bridge assets into state-of-the-art Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) platforms. This initiative forms part of a wider long-term investment expected to reach Dh1 billion, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in advanced urban media infrastructure.

With over 22 years of continuous operation and development, Hills Advertising has played a foundational role in shaping Dubai’s outdoor advertising landscape. This agreement represents a pivotal step forward in transitioning from scale and prominence to intelligent, data-driven, and future-ready media environments.

Strategically located across Dubai’s most prominent corridors including Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Al Khail Road, the network represents some of the city’s most valuable and visible advertising real estate. Through this partnership, these assets will be reimagined into high-impact, dynamic platforms designed to deliver enhanced engagement, flexibility, and measurable performance for brands.

The upgraded DOOH locations will introduce advanced display technologies, dynamic content capabilities, and enhanced audience engagement, while preserving the scale, prominence, and impact that have long defined Hills’ assets. This evolution will enable advertisers to move beyond visibility into real-time, data-driven communication, aligning with global advancements in outdoor media.

The regional out-of-home sector is growing rapidly, valued at around $1.7 billion with projected annual growth of 14 per cent, while digital formats account for nearly one-third of UAE outdoor advertising spend.

On this occasion, Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, said: “At Mada Media, we are committed to shaping a developed and sustainable future for Dubai’s out-of-home advertising sector. This aligns with our long-term strategy aimed at establishing global best practices in the sector and setting benchmarks for its development and management. We adopt a balanced and well-studied approach that leverages advanced digital technologies wherever they add real value, while preserving the visual identity and urban aesthetics of the emirate.”

“The gradual transformation of a portion of bridge advertising panels into digital formats enhances flexibility, creativity, and levels of engagement for advertisers. This keeps pace with sector evolution, aligns with the approved regulatory frameworks, and provides more interactive platforms for engaging with audiences,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Sami Al Mufleh, CEO of Hills Advertising, said: “This partnership marks an important milestone for Hills Advertising and reinforces our position as a company actively shaping the next generation of out-of-home media in Dubai. With the strength of our network, our world-class execution capabilities, and our long-term vision for the sector, we see a clear opportunity to deliver premium advertising environments that create stronger business impact for brands and raise the standard of OOH delivery in the market. Together with Mada Media, we are helping build a more advanced, scalable, and digitally enabled OOH ecosystem for Dubai.”

This collaboration reaffirms Mada Media and Hills Advertising’s shared commitment to developing high-quality, future-ready advertising infrastructure, while strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most distinguished cities in terms of urban aesthetics and forward-looking vision, and comes in line with achieving the objectives of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.