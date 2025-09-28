Hesitant investors missed out while Dubai real estate market reached new heights

Investors who hesitated during predicted slowdowns in Dubai’s real estate sector missed significant opportunities as the market entered new phases of growth and development, a property expert said.

Those now seeking the best returns, with Dubai real estate on course to break more records in 2025, are advised to focus on well-planned, high-quality developments, which continue to sell out quickly, reflecting genuine, sustained demand.

“Bidding on reports of a slowing market has resulted in a massive opportunity being lost for those who fell for it,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “Dubai has bounced back stronger and faster than any other city in the world since the 2009 global financial crisis, and the COVID pandemic, highlighting the city’s exceptional resilience. “While growth has naturally slowed compared to the record pace of 2021–2022, this reflects a healthy, sustainable market, rather than a loss of momentum.”

The first eight months of this year have seen off plan sales rise by 25% and resale by 13%, which is a rock-solid indication of a market that remains firmly on an upward trend. “Where people go wrong is by investing in poorly designed developments, whether a luxury villa or a tower. Not surprisingly, these projects will not sell quickly. In contrast, carefully designed developments continue to sell out within months, reflecting genuine demand and a rational market,” Msaddi added.

Dubai’s investor and buyer base has never been more diverse than the current time, with strong interest from India, China, the EU, and across the Middle East. “This broadens the market’s foundation and reduces reliance on any single nationality, strengthening long-term stability,” says Al Msaddi.

Added to the growth of Dubai’s population past the 4 million milestone, he identifies other key factors driving sustained demand this year as:

• Regional investment

• Global strength of the Dubai brand

• Branded residences attracting millionaires and billionaires

• Institutional investors impressed with Dubai’s growing market data transparency

• Influx of foreign real estate developers bringing loyal clients from their home markets

New real estate milestones set throughout 2024 culminated in an all-time peak of 180,900 transactions worth AED 522.1 billion last year. However, data from DXBinteract shows that sales to the end of August were up by 33.9% in value to AED445 billion year on year, and by 21.8% in deal volume.

“Dubai does not settle and does not sleep,” says Al Msaddi. “The city’s global branding and marketing strategies are now a benchmark model worldwide. These efforts, combined with the ongoing population growth, underpin sustained demand. The trajectory we’re seeing, with 2025 expected to beat last year’s record real estate sales, points to sustainable, long-term growth.”