Futura EDGE makes strategic UAE entry with Oak Yard Residences in JVC

The project signals the start of a wider regional strategy, with Futura EDGE already advancing a separate standalone development on Dubai Islands

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European investment company Futura EDGE has launched its first UAE project, Oak Yard Residences, a 19-storey residential development currently under construction in Jumeirah Village Circle, developed in partnership with Dubai-based One Yard Development. The project marks a significant milestone for the company, which brings 16 years of international real estate experience and a portfolio spanning the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Georgia, and Ukraine to the Dubai market.

A company built on long-term investment

Since 2009, Futura EDGE has deployed capital across more than 20 large-scale projects, delivering over 3,000,000 square metres of residential and commercial real estate across six countries. Its Ukrainian portfolio alone includes some of Kyiv's most substantial residential developments, among them Comfort Town, a 6,560-apartment community representing $413 million in investment, and Svitlo Park, a 7,500-apartment development. On the commercial side, the company backed IQ Business Center, an A+ grade asset valued at $115 million, and successfully completed and exited income-producing commercial assets in London and Frankfurt, both of which now form part of Futura EDGE's track record of delivered projects.

Beyond Eastern Europe, Futura EDGE has delivered projects in Barcelona and Tbilisi. This depth of cross-market experience forms the foundation on which the company's Dubai strategy is built.

The partnership with Yard Development

Futura EDGE entered the Dubai market through a strategic investment in One Yard Development, taking on the role of managing partner and overseeing the full development process from vision to execution. The partnership combines Futura EDGE's investment expertise and institutional standards with Yard's local market knowledge and development infrastructure, united around a single development strategy.

The result is a collaboration in which both entities are equally invested in the outcome, and Oak Yard Residences is its first product.

Oak Yard Residences: What sets it apart

Situated in JVC District 10, ranked the number one community in Dubai by transaction volume, Oak Yard Residences comprises 190 apartments across 19 floors, including studios, one- and two-bedroom units, and two two-storey penthouses, all with private terraces. The project is already ranked number one in JVC by price and is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.

The development is positioned as the most infrastructure-rich residential project in JVC, with an amenity offering built around three pillars: wellness, productivity, and community. The largest gym in JVC at 2,152 square feet includes dedicated cardio, strength, yoga, pilates, and TRX zones alongside an outdoor yoga area. Two saunas, traditional and infrared, a 27-metre pool, BBQ facilities, and over 1,000 square metres of outdoor leisure space complete a wellness offering of genuine depth.

Every unit includes a private terrace, premium Italian and German interior finishes, and access to Holiday Homes by McCone, a professional rental management service that gives investors a genuinely hands-off ownership experience. A photocatalytic air filtration system operating at a purification rate of up to 99.9 per cent rounds out a specification that places Oak Yard in a category of its own within the community.

For investors, built-in rental management services and a complimentary private storage room with each unit strengthen the asset's appeal in one of Dubai's most active rental markets.

Expansion already underway

With Oak Yard Residences progressing on schedule, Futura EDGE and Yard have already commenced work on their second UAE project, located on Dubai Islands. A public launch is planned for May.

The move from JVC to Dubai Islands reflects a deliberate escalation in the partnership's regional ambitions, from an established high-transaction community to one of Dubai's most anticipated emerging destinations.

"For us, Dubai is not a one-off story; we approach projects very responsibly and selectively. We don't want to do a lot; we want to do it with quality," said Anton Viktorov, CEO of Futura EDGE.

With foundation work already underway at Oak Yard and a growing pipeline confirmed, Futura EDGE's UAE presence is developing with the same systematic approach that has defined its operations across Europe for over a decade.

Oak Yard Residences is located in JVC District 10, Dubai. The project comprises 190 apartments across 19 floors, with completion scheduled for Q4 2026. Developed by Yard in strategic partnership with Futura EDGE.

For more information, contact: 800 663 9273, info@one-yard.ae or visit the office: Bay Square, Building 01, office 203 - Dubai