Freehold demand, FDI surge drive Sharjah realty record highs

Sharjah real estate sector’s transaction values surged nearly 60 per cent this year on the back of rising foreign investment, landmark freehold developments, and strong demand from both end-users and investors.

Once known primarily as an affordable commuter hub for Dubai, Sharjah is fast emerging as one of the UAE’s most dynamic property markets, reshaping its identity as a hub of sustainable, community-driven living.

According to Savills Research, property transactions in Sharjah reached Dh44.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025 — a 58.3 per cent increase compared with the same period last year and already exceeding the total value recorded in 2024. The growth reflects the emirate’s rising appeal following the 2022 introduction of freehold ownership for all nationalities, a reform that has transformed market dynamics and attracted a diverse global investor base.

“Sharjah has evolved from being a value-driven residential alternative to Dubai into a self-sustaining, lifestyle-oriented destination,” said Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency for the Middle East at Savills Research. “The introduction of freehold zones and continued infrastructure investment have been game-changers, opening the market to international buyers and boosting long-term investor confidence.”

Savills noted that 121 nationalities invested in Sharjah’s real estate market during the first three quarters of 2025, underscoring its growing global profile. UAE nationals remain the most active buyers, followed by investors from South Asia, Europe, and non-GCC Arab nations.

The city’s freehold property segment now spans 14 major developments concentrated near the Dubai border, offering a mix of apartments, villas, and branded residences. Developers such as Arada, Alef Group, and IFA Hotels & Resorts have maintained strong momentum through 2025, launching more than 12,000 new freehold units. Arada alone reported over 20 per cent sales growth in the first half of the year, driven by sustained demand for master-planned communities.

Among the year’s standout launches, Arada’s Masaar 2 sold out on its first day, with more than 2,000 villas and townhouses booked immediately. Similarly, IFA’s Al Tay Hills development sold 80 per cent of its units within a week of launch in January. These rapid sellouts reflect intense appetite for community-centric projects that combine affordability with high-quality design and amenities.

The emirate is also witnessing new entrants to its real estate market, including Sharjah-based BEEAH Group, which announced its first property project — Khalid Bin Sultan City. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the mixed-use community in Rodhat Al Sidr will be the UAE’s first fully master-planned residential development by the world-renowned firm. “We are seeing developers compete not only on price but also on quality, sustainability, and lifestyle value,” said Rachael Kennerley, director of research at Savills Research. “Sharjah’s next growth phase will be defined by innovation and community living.”

Villa and townhouse communities such as Al Zahia, Hayyan, and Masaar remain the top performers in both the primary and resale markets, with end-users prioritising lifestyle-oriented features and green spaces over sheer size. This shift toward holistic living is aligning Sharjah’s housing market more closely with modern urban preferences seen in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while maintaining a significant affordability advantage.

The emirate’s broader economic momentum is also underpinning the real estate boom. Sharjah attracted Dh5.5 billion ($1.5 billion) in foreign direct investment in the first half of 2025 across 74 projects, making it the UAE’s fastest-growing FDI destination. Meanwhile, Sharjah International Airport handled more than 9.1 million passengers in the same period — up 10 per cent year-on-year — as well as 102,000 tonnes of cargo, reinforcing its role as a key regional logistics hub. An ongoing airport expansion will boost capacity to 25 million passengers annually by 2027.

Government reforms have further strengthened transparency and efficiency in the property market. The launch of the Aqari digital platform has consolidated more than 20 real estate processes — including lease certification and title registration — into a single system, significantly reducing transaction times and increasing investor confidence.

Savills expects Sharjah’s housing market to remain resilient through the rest of the year, buoyed by steady demand from UAE residents and regional investors. Ongoing infrastructure projects across central and eastern Sharjah are set to enhance connectivity, particularly in communities east of Emirates Road (E611), which are drawing interest from price-sensitive buyers and first-time homeowners.

“The long-term outlook for Sharjah real estate remains extremely positive,” said Cummings. “The emirate’s combination of affordability, improved accessibility, and focus on sustainability makes it one of the UAE’s most attractive markets for both residents and investors. As master-planned communities continue to evolve and new developments raise design standards, Sharjah is positioning itself as a major player in the region’s property landscape.”