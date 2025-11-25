UAE: Residents can soon co-own properties with others by paying just Dh500

Investors will now be able to own property with multiple other people by paying as little as Dh500. This comes after the announcement of Property Finder partnering up with Stake to unlock new opportunities for a wider audience of real estate investors.

Users will soon be able to gain access to Stake’s innovative product and investment portfolio directly through Property Finder’s platforms.

The new integration will allow investors to participate seamlessly in real estate opportunities through fractional ownership starting from Dh500, lowering barriers to entry.

The new function will be available in the first three months of 2026 on Property Finder’s app. The platform will become the first in the region to introduce this.

The partnership with Skate will also help users to not just to search, but also to transact directly on the platform, seamlessly, securely, and, in full alignment with UAE regulations.

The partnership aims to provide access to wealth creation, and to encourage stronger foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the country.