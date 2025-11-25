  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 25, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 4, 1447 | Fajr 05:21 | DXB clear.png25.3°C

UAE: Residents can soon co-own properties with others by paying just Dh500

This comes after the announcement of Property Finder partnering up with Stake to unlock new opportunities for a wider audience of real estate investors

Published: Tue 25 Nov 2025, 9:46 PM

Top Stories

Dubai travellers can hand-carry gold as long as origin and payment proofs are clear

Dubai travellers can hand-carry gold as long as origin and payment proofs are clear

UAE: Petrofac employees receive 19-day salary, end of benefits still uncertain

UAE: Petrofac employees receive 19-day salary, end of benefits still uncertain

UAE: Residents can soon co-own properties with others by paying just Dh500

UAE: Residents can soon co-own properties with others by paying just Dh500

Investors will now be able to own property with multiple other people by paying as little as Dh500. This comes after the announcement of Property Finder partnering up with Stake to unlock new opportunities for a wider audience of real estate investors.

Users will soon be able to gain access to Stake’s innovative product and investment portfolio directly through Property Finder’s platforms.

Recommended For You

Chris Wood dominates MENA Golf Tour Q School with wire-to-wire win in Portugal

Chris Wood dominates MENA Golf Tour Q School with wire-to-wire win in Portugal

New Hatta upgrades announced: Amphitheatre at dam’s highest point; strawberry farm expanded

New Hatta upgrades announced: Amphitheatre at dam’s highest point; strawberry farm expanded

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

Global Investors Forum 2025: A strategic platform connecting the GCC with Eurasia through a unified investment ecosystem

Global Investors Forum 2025: A strategic platform connecting the GCC with Eurasia through a unified investment ecosystem

Malaysian floods affect 11,000 people across seven states

Malaysian floods affect 11,000 people across seven states

 

The new integration will allow investors to participate seamlessly in real estate opportunities through fractional ownership starting from Dh500, lowering barriers to entry.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels.

The new function will be available in the first three months of 2026 on Property Finder’s app. The platform will become the first in the region to introduce this.

The partnership with Skate will also help users to not just to search, but also to transact directly on the platform, seamlessly, securely, and, in full alignment with UAE regulations.

The partnership aims to provide access to wealth creation, and to encourage stronger foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the country.