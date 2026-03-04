First sales, cash buyers dominate as Dubai real estate  maintains strong start to year

First sales from developers remained dominant and cash buyers accounted for more than two thirds of resales in February as Dubai’s real estate market continued its powerful start to the year.

A report from fäm Properties on Wednesday reveals that the primary market accounted for 11,351 sales transactions worth Dh42.1 billion last month, compared with 5,628 resales valued at Dh18.6 billion.

Just over 69 per cent of all sales transactions in the secondary market were conducted in cash, as the sector accelerated well beyond the levels seen in the first two months of 2025, which ultimately set all-time annual sales records in value and volume.

Data from DXBinteract showed that sales transactions last month climbed by 18.4 per cent in value YoY to Dh60.8 billion from 16,979 deals, a 5.1 per cent YoY increase in volume.

For the first two months of 2026, total sales transactions climbed 38.8 per cent in value to Dh133.3, with the number of deals rising by 13.32 per cent to 34,452 compared with the same period in 2025.

“The data tells a clear story of how Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets, after a record-breaking month in January,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “All the early growth we have seen so far this year has been built from firm foundations. That has been reinforced by the enormous lengths that the UAE government goes to in order to safeguard all its citizens, and the country’s business infrastructure, during uncertain times.

“This is something that we have all witnessed over the last few days, and it sends a powerful message of stability, security, and unwavering commitment, reinforcing why Dubai and the UAE remain premier global destinations for living, working, and investing in property.”

Dubai’s commercial sector performed particularly well in February, with office and retail sales totalling 804 deals worth Dh4.1 billion, a leap of 81.5 per cent in volume YoY. The number of apartments sold climbed by 13.4 per cent to 12,916 deals amounting to Dh26.6 billion.

Plots sales also increased in volume by 25.3 per cent YoY to 446 deals worth Dh11.2 billion, while villa sales were down 29.3 per cent in volume YoY to 2,802 valued at Dh18.8 billion. The average property price per sq. ft was up by 12.2 per cent YoY to Dh1,740.

Overall, Dubai property sales in February have grown steadily over the past five years, from Dh7.4 billion (3,800 transactions) in 2021 to Dh15.5 billion (6,200) in 2022, Dh27.2 billion (9,400) in 2023, Dh36.9 billion (12,000) in 2024 and Dh51.3 billion (16,200) last year.

The most expensive villa sold in February was a luxury property at La Mer which fetched Dh350 million, while the most expensive apartment went for Dh226 million at The Alba Residences at Palm Jumeirah.

With properties worth more than Dh5 million accounting for 12.68 per cent of sales, 12.67 per cent were between Dh3-5 million, 18.14 per cent between Dh2-3 million, 32.41 per cent between Dh1-2 million and 24.1 per cent were below Dh1 million.