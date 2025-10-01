Every Glory Developments announces launch of Firoza at Dubai Islands

Exclusive project set for grand unveiling on October 4 at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Every Glory Developments has announced that its flagship residential development, Firoza at Dubai Islands, will officially open on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

Every Glory Developments is a property developer that looks to the future. They want to build homes with great architecture, the latest technology, and value that will last for years for both homeowners and investors.

Firoza is one of the most desirable options in Dubai's high-risk real estate market because it is exclusive, smart living, and accessible.

Firoza is a development with only 75 fully furnished homes in a modern G+P+8 building. Each home shows that the developers paid close attention to every detail. For example, the internal doors don't have frames, instead motorised curtains can be opened and closed easily, best kitchen appliances, European bathroom fixtures, and the floors are finished with Italian tiles. Every home also has built-in Siri and Alexa systems, to make sure that smart home technology is an element of everyday life.

Amenities that elevate daily living

The project provides a comprehensive suite of amenities to deliver a resort-style lifestyle that include:

Infinity pool with amazing views

TechnoGym fitness center

Yoga and meditation park

Outdoor cinema

Rooftop forest and jogging track

Padel court and children’s play area

BBQ zones and indoor games room

Electric car parking and 24-hour concierge service

Prime location on Dubai Islands

Situated on the rapidly growing Dubai Islands, Firoza combines waterfront living with city connectivity. Key destinations are within close reach, including:

10 minutes to Gold Souq Metro

20 minutes to Dubai International Airport

22 minutes to Dubai Frame

24 minutes to World Trade Centre

30 minutes to Downtown Dubai

Pricing makes this launch even more appealing. Firoza is the most budget-friendly luxury project on Dubai Islands, with prices starting at around Dh 1.6 million. Investors can feel safe knowing that they will get high returns and flexible payment plans. The rental returns can be as high as 16 per cent for two years.

The grand launch event on October 4 will reveal the project in full. Anyone who attends will be able to view model displays, speak with representatives, and secure priority bookings prior to the project being opened to the public. With demand for waterfront property in Dubai at an all-time high, buyers who get in early are expected to have a big edge.

Firoza at Dubai Islands represents a rare chance to combine refined design, cutting-edge technology, and accessible luxury in one of Dubai’s most promising locations. For those looking for a dream home or a high-value investment, the launch offers both.

For priority bookings, register your interest in Firoza Residence.