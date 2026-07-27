UAE investors account for half of Sharjah's real estate trading value

Emirati investors ranked first in Sharjah’s real estate market, accounting for 50.6 per cent of the emirate’s total real estate trade value in the first half of 2026.

According to a report by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, UAE investors recorded Dh 14.9 billion in investments across 22,599 properties owned by 9,655 investors.

More women involved in real estate

While the vast majority of the investors were males, there has also been a growing number of female investors getting more involved in the real estate sector.

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Sales transaction data showed that male investors accounted for 72 per cent of traded properties, while female investors represented 28 per cent. In terms of ownership distribution, Emirati male owners accounted for 59.3 per cent of sales transactions compared with 40.7 per cent for female owners, with Emirati women playing an active role in investments and developments.

Male investors accounted for 75.3 per cent of the total sales transaction value, while female investors represented 24.7 per cent.

Younger women more involved

In terms of age demographics, male investors aged 35 and below accounted for 65.5 per cent of traded properties, while female investors accounted for 34.5 per cent.

On the other hand, ownership distribution reached 57 per cent for males and 43 per cent for females. The value of sales transactions stood at 72.5 per cent for males and 27.5 per cent for females.

For investors aged between 36 and 53 years, males accounted for 71.2 per cent of properties compared with 28.8 per cent for females, while ownership distribution reached 58.2 per cent for males and 41.8 per cent for females. Sales transaction value stood at 73.3 per cent for males and 26.7 per cent for females.

Among investors aged 54 years and above, representing experienced investors, males accounted for 77.6 per cent of properties and females 22.4 per cent. Ownership distribution reached 64.3 per cent for males and 35.7 per cent for females, while sales transaction value recorded 78 per cent for males and 22 per cent for females.

Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi said the significance of the report extends beyond investment volumes, as it reflects the expanding participation of UAE investors, particularly the growing presence of youth and women in the real estate sector.