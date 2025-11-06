Emaar Properties  records Dh61b in 9-month sales as backlog crosses Dh150b

Emaar Properties has reported for the first nine months of 2025 a 22 per cent increase in property sales to Dh61 billion, crossing a significant milestone with its revenue backlog surpassing Dh150 billion.

The Dubai-based global property developer delivered growth across all key financial metrics, underscoring the sustained demand for premium real estate in Dubai and the strength of its diversified business model.

The company’s revenue surged 39 per cent to Dh33.1 billion during the period, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 32 per cent to Dh16.6 billion. Net profit before tax reached Dh16.7 billion, reflecting a healthy 35 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

These results highlight Emaar’s operational excellence and disciplined financial management amid strong market conditions.

The growth in property sales was complemented by an even more impressive backlog figure of Dh150.3 billion as of 30 September 2025, representing a 49 per cent year-on-year increase. This substantial pipeline provides clear visibility for future revenue at healthy margins, positioning Emaar for sustained growth in the coming years.

The company’s strategic land bank of approximately 660 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities, including 370 million square feet in the UAE, provides a solid foundation for future expansion and value creation.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, attributed the strong performance to the UAE government’s wise leadership and sound policies, combined with Emaar’s long-term strategic planning. “This foundation has enabled us to anticipate change and adapt with precision,” Alabbar stated.

“Every achievement during this period is a result of understanding market dynamics, responding quickly, and staying ahead of expectations, ensuring that Emaar continues to deliver value no matter the environment.”

Emaar Development, the build-to-sell property development subsidiary, maintained its strong growth trajectory with property sales reaching Dh52.9 billion, a 10 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The subsidiary reported revenue of Dh17.6 billion, representing 41 per cent year-on-year growth, and net profit before tax of Dh9.8 billion, marking a 49 per cent increase. Combined with other UAE-based property development operations, the group’s revenue from property development in the UAE reached Dh24 billion.

The international business segment emerged as a standout performer, recording property sales of Dh8.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025 – a remarkable 331 per cent increase over the same period in 2024, with particularly strong performance in Egypt and India.

Revenue from international operations reached Dh1.4 billion, contributing approximately 4.3 per cent of Emaar’s total revenue.

Emaar’s recurring revenue streams demonstrated consistent strength, with shopping malls, retail, and commercial leasing operations generating revenue of Dh4.7 billion, a 12 per cent increase year-on-year. The segment’s Ebitda reached Dh4.1 billion, up 18 per cent, while the mall portfolio maintained an exceptional average occupancy rate exceeding 98 per cent.

The hospitality, leisure, and entertainment businesses contributed Dh3 billion in revenue, a 15 per cent increase, supported by strong tourism inflows and portfolio expansion.

Collectively, Emaar’s recurring revenue portfolio – encompassing malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, and commercial leasing – generated Dh7.7 billion in revenue, representing 13 per cent growth, and contributed approximately 35 per cent of the company’s total Ebitda for the period.

This diversified revenue base underscores the resilience of Emaar’s business model and provides stable cash flows alongside its development activities.

The company’s continued strong performance has been recognized through credit rating upgrades from S&P Global (BBB+) and Moody’s (Baa1) during the reporting period, both with stable outlooks.

Emaar has also advanced its environmental, social, and governance agenda, achieving an upgraded MSCI ESG rating to ‘A’ and receiving the CIPS Corporate Ethics Mark across its global supply chain.

With the recent announcement of ultra-luxury residential community Emaar Hills adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate, and the ongoing development of exclusive projects like Dubai Mansions, Emaar continues to expand its premium lifestyle offerings, positioning itself for continued leadership in the global real estate market, say property consultants.