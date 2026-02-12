Emaar posts strongest-ever results as revenues climb 44%

Emaar Development closed 2025 with its strongest financial performance on record, lifted by surging demand for homes across Dubai and a flurry of new project launches that expanded its development pipeline.

The developer, a majority-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties, reported property sales of Dh71.1 billion for the year, its highest ever and a 9 per cent rise from 2024. The company said the results underscore continued confidence in Dubai’s real estate sector, helped by population growth, an influx of global investors and a regulatory framework designed to support long‑term development.

Revenues climbed 44 per cent to Dh27.5 billion, also a record, while net profit before tax jumped 52 per cent to Dh15.5 billion, reflecting what the company described as improved operational efficiencies and stable market conditions. Revenue backlog—future earnings from sold yet undelivered properties—grew sharply to Dh125.2 billion, indicating strong visibility for the coming years.

The board has proposed a dividend payout of Dh4 billion, the highest in the company’s history and up 47 per cent from the previous year, pending shareholder approval.

In 2025, Emaar Development expanded its land bank significantly, acquiring 36 million square feet of land with an estimated development value of Dh120 billion. The company launched more than 48 residential projects across its master‑planned communities, including new phases in The Valley, Bristol at Emaar Beachfront and the Grand Polo Club and Resort.

Among the headline announcements was Emaar Hills, a new master‑planned district that will include Dubai Mansions, a collection of ultra‑luxury homes designed for high‑net‑worth global buyers. The move signals the company’s deepening push into the top tier of the luxury property segment.

Founder Mohamed Alabbar said the company’s performance reflects the strength of Dubai’s broader development ecosystem and the long‑term vision of the UAE government. “A stable regulatory environment, long-term planning and openness to global investment allow developers like Emaar to plan with confidence and execute at scale,” he said, adding that the company remains focused on building communities that enhance quality of life.

Emaar Development has delivered more than 80,500 residential units since 2002 and currently has around 51,000 units under development across some of Dubai’s most prominent communities, including Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Emaar Beachfront.