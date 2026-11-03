Ellington Properties and Al Hamra unveil Dh2.8 billion commercial tower in Business Bay

Rising over 60 floors, Berkeley Tower will feature Grade A offices, smart technology and five floors of lifestyle and wellness amenities

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Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, has unveiled Berkeley Tower, its largest and tallest commercial development to date, valued at Dh2.8 billion, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of the company’s commercial portfolio.

Rising above 60 floors, Berkeley Tower represents Ellington’s most ambitious commercial undertaking to date. The Grade A development brings together office spaces, an extensive workplace and lifestyle offering, and technology designed to respond to the evolving expectations of businesses and their people.

Defining features include robotic parking and double-decker lifts with a destination-controlled system, bringing a future-facing dimension to how people, goods and services move through the development. Complementing this, Berkeley Tower dedicates five floors to amenities, bringing together business lounges and meeting rooms, fitness and wellness spaces, outdoor terraces, event and social spaces, a clubhouse and interactive gaming areas. Positioned in Business Bay, the development offers direct connectivity to Downtown Dubai, DIFC and Dubai’s major transport networks, placing businesses at the heart of one of the city’s most established commercial districts.

Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, said: “Berkeley Tower is a statement of our ambition for Ellington’s commercial portfolio. We believe the workplace has to evolve alongside the businesses and people it serves, and that means looking beyond the office itself to the entire experience around it. With Berkeley Tower, we are doing that at a scale we have never undertaken before in the commercial sector. Berkeley Tower represents an important step forward for Ellington and establishes the direction we want to take as we continue to grow our presence in this sector.”

Benoy J Kurien, group CEO of Al Hamra, added: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global business hub, driving sustained demand for high-quality commercial developments in well-connected locations. This partnership brings together the complementary strengths of Al Hamra and Ellington Properties to deliver a project that contributes to Business Bay’s continued growth, while creating lasting value for the community, businesses and investors alike.”

For Ellington, Berkeley Tower represents a defining step in the evolution of its commercial portfolio. As its largest and tallest commercial development to date, it takes the company’s ambitions in the sector to a new scale and establishes Berkeley Tower as a flagship expression of what Ellington intends to bring to commercial real estate.

For more information, visit: www.ellingtonproperties.ae