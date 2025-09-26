From private spas to car museums: Dubai’s underground real estate boom

In one of the world’s busiest real-estate playgrounds, renowned for reaching toward the sky, Dubai’s rich are increasingly looking down — quite literally — for their next luxury investment.

From climate-controlled caves to subterranean car museums, underground amenities are becoming the ultimate status symbol for those seeking privacy, security, and experiences that simply cannot be replicated above ground.

The trend, experts say, is systematic of a growing shift in how luxury real estate is conceived in the emirate. “The number one reason [for the popularity of underground construction] is security and privacy combined with the scarcity of surface footprint and a desire for dramatic, climate-controlled experiences such as private cinemas, spas, and places for wellness in the home,” Leigh Williamson, a Dubai-based real estate agent specialising in ultra-high-end properties, tells KT LUXE. “These are a sign of status, and underground amenities are a sign of bespoke luxury.”

The appeal extends beyond mere novelty. In a market where privacy has become increasingly valuable, underground spaces offer complete discretion. Unlike rooftop terraces or ground-floor entertainment areas visible to neighbours or passing aircraft, subterranean luxury remains entirely private.

Williamson said there is a growing movement in how Dubai’s elite now live and entertain. Post-pandemic lifestyle adjustments have intensified demand for comprehensive home-based amenities, while geopolitical uncertainties have heightened security consciousness among well-heeled individuals.

Engineering the impossible

Creating luxury spaces beneath Dubai’s sandy terrain presents unique technical challenges that would deter less ambitious developers. The emirate’s high water table and groundwater management issues, for instance, demand sophisticated solutions. “We have to deal with the high water table and dewatering, as groundwater management and long-term hydrostatic pressure are major issues — [they] demand robust dewatering, drainage, and waterproofing systems,” Williamson says. “Low bearing capacity in the soil and a need for ground improvement with vibro-compaction, piling or raft foundations for deep excavations [are also considerations].”

Humidity control represents another significant hurdle. “Keeping underground spaces dry and mould-free needs strong HVAC and vapour barriers,” Williamson adds. However, these technical challenges haven’t deterred buyers willing to invest in cutting-edge engineering solutions.

The construction industry has responded with increasingly sophisticated approaches to basement development, incorporating advanced waterproofing membranes, redundant drainage systems, and climate control technology that rivals commercial-grade installations.

Subterranean playgrounds

The range of underground amenities being installed in Dubai’s luxury properties reads like a wishlist for the world’s most discerning buyers. Air-conditioned parking bays with turntables for cars feature proper humidity systems to maintain vehicles in pristine condition — essential for owners with collections of 10 or more luxury automobiles.

Entertainment spaces dominate underground developments, with private cinemas, bowling alleys, and gaming rooms becoming standard inclusions. More adventurous installations include putting greens, pitch-and-putt courses, and climbing walls that are “becoming huge in homes”, says Williamson.

Wellness and leisure facilities represent perhaps the most sophisticated category of underground amenities. Custom-designed gyms equipped with premium Technogym equipment, spa zones, indoor pools, cryotherapy chambers with infrared sauna suites, plunge pools, and red light beds offer “the full biohacking bells and whistles”.

Security-conscious buyers are investing in safe rooms, medical suites, and decontamination zones, while collectors create art vaults and specialised storage for valuable possessions. Golf and tennis simulators, indoor gardens, and dedicated poker rooms round out the offerings.

Cost of invisible luxury

Underground luxury commands a premium that reflects both its exclusivity and technical complexity. Williamson estimates that bespoke basements typically cost between Dh800-1,500 per square foot, based on finish quality and integrated systems.

“Adding a basement in Dubai often adds hundreds of thousands of dirhams, [and can cost anywhere] from Dh200,000 up to Dh500,000,” Williamson says. “A good way to budget is to expect a 20-50 per cent uplift on the hard-construction cost baseline for a comparable above-ground floor for purely construction.”

These figures exclude furnishing and equipment costs, which can vary dramatically based on homeowner preferences and the sophistication of installed systems. High-end entertainment systems, medical equipment, or automotive storage solutions can easily double or triple the base construction investment.

Marketing the invisible

Selling amenities that buyers cannot see from the street requires innovative marketing approaches. Real estate professionals increasingly rely on immersive video and virtual reality walkthroughs that demonstrate what Williamson calls “choreography” — showcasing arrival sequences, security protocols, and entertainment capabilities. “Usually, when showing a home, you demonstrate how the lighting, AV, concierge all work on the smart system within the home,” she explains.

Technical specifications and certifications provide additional credibility for buyers evaluating complex underground installations.

The challenge lies in conveying the experiential value of spaces that exist entirely below ground, requiring agents to emphasise functionality, privacy, and the lifestyle possibilities these amenities enable.

Properly finished, legal and certified underground amenities can increase value and appeal to privacy/security-seeking buyers" Leigh Williamson

Investment returns

When properly executed, underground amenities significantly enhance property values and market appeal. “Properly finished, legal and certified underground amenities can increase value and appeal to privacy/security-seeking buyers,” Williamson says. “Buyers are looking for something special, and these sorts of add-ons are what takes a villa’s value to the next level.”

The impact extends beyond individual property values to broader market positioning. Developers are increasingly incorporating underground features as standard offerings to differentiate their projects in Dubai’s competitive luxury market.

However, success depends critically on execution quality and legal compliance. Poorly designed or improperly permitted underground spaces can become liabilities rather than assets, says Williamson.

Dubai’s underground luxury trend aligns with global patterns among the wealthy, particularly in established markets like the US and Europe. However, regional factors create distinct characteristics in Dubai’s implementation. “Dubai seems to follow the global ultra-wealthy trend towards premium health spaces, medical suites, and deep automation, but Dubai’s market adds regional drivers: large majlis spaces, climate control requirements, with a high demand for gated privacy and headline-making uniqueness that you do not see anywhere else,” Williamson explains.

Meanwhile, Hisham El Assaad, founder of OSUS Properties, sees broader implications for urban development. “While the concept of building below ground may seem unconventional in a city that thrives on towering skyscrapers, Dubai has a history of embracing bold ideas. In time, underground developments could shift the way we think about urban living, transforming our relationship with space, technology and the environment,” he says.

The underground luxury market reflects broader changes in Dubai’s real estate landscape, where international buyers bring global expectations for sophisticated amenities and integrated technology systems. “We have had to catch up to the rest of the world, especially in what you see in luxury builds in London and Europe and the US,” Williamson acknowledges. “We are using these trends to attract global capital with developers adding AI/underground features to stand out.”

This evolution represents a shift toward experience-based luxury, where buyers prioritise time, security, and personalised service alongside traditional space and location factors. It also reflects the challenge of balancing sophisticated technology integration with usability. As Williamson notes, successful underground developments must “future-proof AI and technology and at the same time KISS (keep it simple stupid).”