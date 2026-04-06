Dubai’s ultra-prime rental market sets new benchmark with Dh20 million Marsa Al Arab Villa lease

Trophy homes with privacy, scale and service integration continue to attract global wealth despite a more measured market

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Dubai’s real estate market continues to demonstrate resilience and global appeal, with a record-setting lease at the exclusive Marsa Al Arab Villas underscoring sustained strength at the very top end of the sector.

In one of the most significant residential rental transactions to date Sabeeha Bham, senior private client advisor of luxury residences and Dr Taieser Al Saati, executive partner of Sotheby’s International Realty super prime experts, secured an ultra-private beachfront villa for Dh10 million per annum on a two-year lease. The total value of Dh20 million (approximately $5.4 million) places it among the highest residential leases ever recorded in Dubai.

The transaction comes amid steady activity across Dubai’s property market, where both investors and end users remain engaged despite global economic uncertainty. While decision-making has become more measured, confidence remains intact, supported by the UAE’s reputation for stability, security, and long-term growth.

Within this broader landscape, the ultra-prime segment continues to outperform. Demand for rare, high-calibre assets consistently exceeds supply, driven by global wealth migration, favourable tax conditions, and Dubai’s positioning as a lifestyle-led destination. Trophy homes offering privacy, scale, and service integration remain particularly sought-after.

Located beside the iconic Burj Al Arab, the Exclusive 9 Marsa Al Arab Villas represent one of Dubai’s most limited and prestigious residential offerings. Set along a pristine stretch of coastline, these villas provide expansive layouts, uninterrupted sea views, private beach access, and resort-style amenities aligned with five-star hospitality standards - key criteria for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking seamless, service-led living.

“At this end of the market, transactions are driven less by search and more by qualification. The buyer pool is narrow, informed and decisive, operating within a supply set that is structurally constrained. Assets like Marsa Al Arab sit within that bracket, defined by genuine beachfront positioning, privacy and service integration, where pricing becomes a function of rarity rather than negotiation. Periods of geopolitical tension tend to slow decision velocity, not eliminate demand. What we are seeing is capital becoming more selective, more disciplined and more deliberate in its deployment. In that environment, markets built on regulatory clarity, security and global connectivity do not contract, they absorb. Dubai continues to demonstrate that characteristic with consistency. As visibility improves post conflict, there is typically a reacceleration of capital flows into assets that have held their ground. The current phase is not a retreat, it is a recalibration, and historically, that has preceded the next leg of growth,” said Al Saati

“Trophy assets of this calibre are exceptionally rare. When you combine true beachfront, sea facing positioning, architectural distinction, and fully serviced living with complete privacy demand naturally exceeds supply. What we are seeing is a more considered market - clients remain highly engaged, albeit taking time to evaluate and strategise. The current environment reflects thoughtful decision-making, yet interest remains strong. The UAE’s stability, safety, and long-term vision continue to underpin confidence, particularly in times of global uncertainty, and there is a clear belief that the market will continue to strengthen and adjust accordingly. Sentiment of unwavering belief and faith in the UAE’s ability to protect, overcome challenges, and provide a secure home is deeply felt by residents and citizens, driven by trust in its leadership, proactive safety measures, and a culture of resilience. Profound gratitude for a nation that prioritizes stability, security, and the well-being of its people is evident and foundational for our market,” said Bham.

The deal also highlights an evolving strategy among ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Increasingly, clients are opting to lease exceptional homes while awaiting off-plan completions, planning bespoke residences, or preserving liquidity. This approach enables immediate access to prime assets without long-term capital commitment.

Dubai’s ultra-prime rental segment continues to attract international demand, supported by world-class infrastructure, strong regulatory frameworks, and a high quality of life. Waterfront properties remain a focal point, with limited supply reinforcing their exclusivity and long-term value.

Beyond its headline value, the Dh20 million lease signals sustained confidence in Dubai’s luxury real estate market. As transactions of this scale continue to emerge, they reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for ultra-luxury living, where exclusivity, design, and location continue to drive enduring demand.