Dubai’s ultra-luxury sector evolves to create new ‘golden triangle’ of wealth’

Dubai’s ultra-luxury villa market has moved past a post-Covid boom to become a stable global asset class, with record-breaking sales of AED40+ million properties and demand for elite ‘trophy’ homes on the rise.

Analysis by fäm Properties highlights Dh70 million-Dh100 million deals climbing sharply, resales overtaking new sales, and the emergence of a ‘golden triangle’ of wealth between Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and MBR City.

Data from DXBinteract also identifies Palm Jebel Ali, Tilal Al Ghaf and The Oasis as the next frontiers for ultra-luxury villas worth AED100M+ after handover in the next three years.

“Dubai’s Dh40M+ villa market is now a sustained global wealth segment, not a post-COVID anomaly, with strong resale demand and a limited supply of trophy homes driving prices higher,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“Over the last five years, there has been explosive growth in this sector, with transactions increasing more than ninefold, from 27 in 2020 to 210 in 2023, 242 in 2024, and a projected 199 in 2025.”

Transaction value jumped from Dh0.89 billion in 2020 to Dh15.98 billion in 2024, a 1,700 per cent rise that effectively created Dubai’s ultra-prime villa market. The growth is fuelled by global UHNW migration and limited trophy homes in Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay, and MBR City.

Al Msaddi reacted to the surge by creating fäm Luxe, a new ultra-super-prime arm for Dubai’s UHNW buyers, making it the fäm Group’s 17th division.

Resales overtook new sales from 2022 onward, accounting for 58 per cent of all Dh40M+ villa deals in 2024. Value-wise, resales jumped from Dh2.0 B in 2021 to Dh10.8 B in 2024, surpassing developer sales which stood at Dh5.96 B the same year.

“This confirms a mature investor cycle, where delivered ultra-prime stock - mainly on Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay, and Emirates Hills - now trades at liquidity levels once limited to off-plan,” said Al Msaddi.

Meanwhile, Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and MBR City have emerged as Dubai’s ‘Golden Triangle of Wealth,’ accounting for 56 per cent of Dh40M+ villa transactions.

• Palm Jumeirah: Dh19.38 billion total since 2015 (31 per cent of total value)

• Emirates Hills: Dh9.04 billion (15 per cent)

• MBR City: Dh6.40 billion (10 per cent)

Dubai has also seen the rise of Dh70 million+ to Dh100 million villa deals, which grew from negligible between 2015–2019 to over 170 villas between 2023–2025.

In addition, Dh100 million–200 million transactions totalled 83, and Dh200 million+ deals reached 25 since 2021. Dubai now consistently records Dh200 million–600 million trophy sales, a category that barely existed before 2021, signalling institutional-grade global demand.

Data from DXBinteract also identifies Palm Jebel Ali, Tilal Al Ghaf, and The Oasis as the next frontiers for ultra-luxury villas worth Dh100 million+ after handover between 2026–2028. It follows their entry into the sector for Dh40 million+ villas as follows:

• Palm Jebel Ali: has seen Dh2.23 billion worth of sales in this category, mostly between 2024–2025.

• Tilal Al Ghaf: has witnessed rapid resale momentum with Dh3.6 billion worth of deals since 2023.

• The Oasis: recorded Dh0.99 billion in its first cycle following a developer launch last year.