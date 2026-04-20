Dubai’s off-plan pipeline 71% sold through 2029 as demand stays ahead of supply

Dubai’s residential property market continues to demonstrate exceptional forward demand, with nearly all homes scheduled for delivery this year already sold and more than 70 per cent of the emirate’s off-plan pipeline through 2029 committed — reinforcing confidence that supply expansion remains closely aligned with underlying investor appetite.

A new analysis by fäm Properties shows that developers have already sold 94.91 per cent of the 43,217 homes due for completion in 2026, highlighting sustained buyer commitment despite one of the most active construction cycles in the city’s history.

Across the wider pipeline from 2026 to 2029, 304,493 of 426,182 units scheduled for delivery have already been absorbed, producing a blended take-up rate of 71.45 per cent — a level rarely sustained across multiple years even in mature global property markets.

“Dubai continues to demonstrate a level of forward demand that is structurally different from most international property markets,” said Firas Al Msaddi, chief executive officer of fäm Properties. “When nearly all of next year’s deliveries and more than 70 per cent of the next four years are already sold, it fundamentally changes how supply risk and market stability should be assessed.”

He said the figures reflect sustained confidence among regional and international buyers in a market supported by transparent regulation, infrastructure expansion and long-term economic planning.

Absorption levels remain particularly strong among developers delivering homes this year. Emaar has already sold 99.1 per cent of its scheduled units, while Meraas has committed 99.77 per cent. Dubai Holding and Meydan are fully sold out for 2026 deliveries.

Other developers are reporting similarly high take-up rates. Damac has sold 99.17 per cent of its pipeline due this year, Danube 99.55 per cent, Nakheel 93.5 per cent, Ellington 94.1 per cent and Imtiaz 91.63 per cent. Binghatti, which accounts for the largest delivery volume in 2026 at 20,906 units, has already sold 87.31 per cent of its inventory.

Across the broader market, 78.55 per cent of the 111,408 homes scheduled for completion in 2026 already have buyers in place. For 2027 deliveries, 65.74 per cent of units are committed, rising to 71.97 per cent for 2028 and 69.77 per cent for 2029.

Taken together, the figures suggest demand continues to track closely with supply during one of the busiest launch cycles Dubai has seen, helping maintain market balance despite a rapidly expanding pipeline, analysts say.

The forward absorption trend also mirrors Dubai’s long-term historical performance. Since records began, the emirate has launched 548,106 residential units, of which 400,038 have been sold — an overall absorption rate of 72.99 per cent, almost identical to the current four-year pipeline average.

Independent research from global consultancies reinforces the strength of underlying demand. According to Knight Frank, Dubai recorded about 205,400 residential transactions worth roughly Dh544.2 billion in 2025, marking another record year for activity and highlighting the scale of capital flowing into the sector.

The emirate also retained its position as one of the world’s most active luxury residential markets, with around 500 homes priced above $10 million changing hands during 2025, underscoring its growing appeal among high-net-worth international investors.

While supply remains substantial, it is being introduced gradually. Knight Frank estimates that more than 160,000 homes could be scheduled for delivery in 2026, although historically a portion of planned supply is phased over time, easing pressure on absorption levels.

Additional market indicators point to continued resilience. Another realty consultancy reported that Dubai residential prices recorded double-digit growth during 2025, supported by strong end-user demand and sustained investor inflows, while Savills noted that continued relocation of high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs to the emirate is reinforcing long-term housing demand.

Rental fundamentals also remain supportive. According to Cavendish Maxwell, many established communities in Dubai continue to deliver rental yields in the range of 6 to 8 per cent, helping sustain investor interest in off-plan acquisitions alongside expectations of capital appreciation.

Population growth, residency incentives linked to property ownership and continued expansion across sectors such as finance, logistics, tourism and technology are further supporting housing demand across both ownership and rental segments, according to market analysts.

With more than two-thirds of future inventory already committed through 2029, the latest absorption data suggests Dubai’s residential expansion cycle remains anchored in genuine end-user and investment demand — providing developers, investors and policymakers with stronger visibility on market stability as new launches continue at pace.