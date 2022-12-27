Dubai’s iconic One Za’abeel completes full cladding, set to open in 2023

The project consists of two towers linked with a bridge; it is poised to break the Guinness World record for the 'Longest Cantilevered Building'

Ithra Dubai, a leading real estate developer and asset manager owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, on Tuesday announced the final construction work is in progress at the iconic One Za’abeel development, which is scheduled for opening in 2023.

The company completed the full glass cladding of its three towers One Za’abeel The Residences, One Za’abeel Tower, and The Link in the third quarter. Work on the One Za’abeel development is now focused on the interior fit-out and will be available for residents and visitors later in 2023, as per the phased handover schedule.

The Link is poised to break the Guinness World record for the “Longest Cantilevered Building”, offering an elevated lifestyle destination and several high-end attractions, including a 360° observation deck providing mesmerising views of the city.

Raad Al Jarrah, Chief Development Officer at Ithra Dubai, said: “We’re developing and creating an iconic mixed-use project that will contribute to Dubai’s landscape. From concept to design and implementation, a lot of thought has been put into guaranteeing the residential, business, hospitality, and leisure components at One Za’abeel are fully integrated for an unparalleled, luxurious experience. Visitors of One Za’abeel will be driving straight into a premier urban oasis.”

An all-encompassing project, One Za’abeel houses 264 opulent simplexes and duplexes which were offered for sale earlier this year. Its strategic location close to Dubai’s commercial business district also makes One Za’abeel a prestigious business address, with 26,000 square metres of grade-A office space, attracting international corporations to settle in one of the most sought-after business destinations.

